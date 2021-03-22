A couple of Cinderellas from the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament have a great opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16 on Monday as the second round of Big Dance wraps up with eight more contests to kick off a new week. In total, four double-digit seeds will be in action, and two of them will be playing each other.

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian -- fresh off an upset of Texas -- will face No. 11 seed UCLA as the Bruins try to win their third game in the tournament. After an overtime victory against Michigan State in the First Four and an impressive victory over No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday, the Bruins look capable of making their seventh Sweet 16 in the last 16 years.

But Abilene Christian showed its defensive tenacity by upsetting the Longhorns on Saturday and won't back down from a game versus one of the sport's historic powers. Elsewhere, No. 13 seed Ohio is pitted against No. 5 seed Creighton after the Bobcats upset Virginia in the first round. The BlueJays looked susceptible in a narrow victory over UC-Santa Barbara and will need a strong offensive showing to advance.

