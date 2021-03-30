By the end of Tuesday's night's Elite Eight action, the Final Four field will be set, and it could bring us an appealing battle of No. 1 seeds. If top overall seed Gonzaga can defeat scorching hot No. 6 seed USC, and if Michigan can handle No. 11 seed UCLA, it would set up an epic showdown between the Bulldogs and Wolverines on Friday.

But the Pac-12 has been surprisingly plucky in this NCAA Tournament, and the Trojans and Bruins figure to provide tough test to their top-seeded foes. UCLA just knocked off No. 2 seed Alabama in the Sweet 16, and USC has demolished its first three NCAA Tournament opponents by an average of 21.3 points.

Gonzaga and Michigan have been two of college basketball's three most-dominant teams all season, though, and it will take some March magic to take down either of them. This NCAA Tournament has provided some wild upsets, though, and we'll see if Tuesday's action has another one in store.

Battle of the bigs

The night's first game will bring a compelling clash of big men as USC star freshman Evan Mobley squares off with Gonzaga sophomore Drew Timme. While Timme is an offensive heavyweight averaging 18.9 points per game, Mobley counters by averaging three blocks per game.

Mobley isn't too shabby offensively, either. Though he's let his teammates pick up the scoring slack over the last two games, the 7-footer is averaging 16.3 points per game and will test Timme's defensive chops.

3-point barrage?

If anyone is going to beat Gonzaga, they are going to need a huge offensive performance, and USC appears to be peaking from 3-point range at the right time. The Trojans drilled 10-of-17 shots from 3-point range against Oregon and 11-of-18 in a thrashing of Kansas. It's no coincidence that USC won both of those games handily.

Opponents have shot just 32.1% from 3-point range against Gonzaga this season, but if USC stays hot, it could keep this game closer than most expect.

Test of resilience

Both Michigan and UCLA have been playing without their leading returning scorer from last year's team. The Bruins lost Chris Smith after just eight games this season to a knee injury, and Michigan lost Isaiah Livers earlier this month to a foot injury.

Additionally, both saw one of their top commitments from the 2020 class opt for the G League instead of college basketball. The Wolverines lost a commitment Isaiah Todd, who was expected to be the program's highest-rated commitment in nearly two decades. UCLA lost point guard Daishen Nix, who had already signed with the Bruins.

But despite the injuries and defections, both Michigan coach Juwan Howard and UCLA coach Mick Cronin managed to assemble rosters capable of making deep postseason runs. That resiliency will take one of them to the Final Four.

2021 March Madness live stream

Date: Tuesday, March 30 | Round: Elite Eight | Regions: West, East

Live stream: March Madness Live