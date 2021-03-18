After a two-year wait, the moment college basketball fans have been waiting for is finally arriving on Thursday as we get our first taste of NCAA Tournament action since 2019. Even if it's not the full slate of first round games that fans are accustomed to enjoying on Thursday of the tournament's opening week, the First Four will still be integral to how the tournament will unfold.

Friday will bring that first-round action with 16 games spanning the day, but Thursday is when we whittle the bracket (print yours here) from 68 to 64 with four First Four games and whetting your appetite for what's ahead. The headliner, of course, is the nightcap between No. 11 seeds UCLA and Michigan State, but the three games before that matchup of historical powers also feature some intrigue.

The action, which will be televised by truTV and TBS, starts with No. 16 seeds Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary's facing off and the winner advancing to play No. 1 seed Michigan on Saturday in the East Region. The night's second game is between No. 11 seeds Drake and Wichita State with the winner advancing to face No. 6 seed USC in the West Region. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will learn the identity of its first-round opponent after the third game on Thursday, which pits No. 16 seeds Appalachian State and Norfolk State. Then, finally, comes the showdown between the Bruins and Spartans as both programs look to generate momentum following early exits from their conference tournaments.

Below is all the information you need to catch the First Four action from start to finish, including how you can stream each game while on the go.

2021 March Madness live stream

First Four

Date: Thursday, March 18 | Locations: Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Live stream: March Madness Live