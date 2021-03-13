After a two-year wait, we have an NCAA Tournament bracket. Glorious. Now let's help you plan the upcoming week by laying out every game on every channel -- announcing teams and venues included.

Included below: tip times, a complete TV schedule, locations and announcing crews or all games on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV during March Madness. While you're here, don't forget to head on over and grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get to picking and printing.

CBS will provide coverage of this year's Final Four on Saturday, April 3 along with the national championship on Monday, April 5. Pregame coverage for the Final Four will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the first game set for 5 p.m. The title game will tip at 9 p.m. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online. All times Eastern

2021 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 14 -- 6 p.m. (CBS)

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- 4 p.m. start (truTV, TBS)

Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Saturday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium

