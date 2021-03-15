Fans can finally enjoy an NCAA Tournament bracket once again after a two-year hiatus, which is a glorious feeling. Now let's help you plan the upcoming week by laying out every March Madness game on every channel -- announcing teams and venues included.

Included below: tip times, a complete TV schedule, locations and announcing crews or all games on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV during March Madness. While you're here, don't forget to head on over and grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get to picking and printing.

CBS will provide coverage of this year's Final Four on Saturday, April 3 along with the national championship on Monday, April 5. Pregame coverage for the Final Four will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the first game set for 5 p.m. The title game will tip at 9 p.m. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online. All times Eastern

2021 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter (key)

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson* (a)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce* (b)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Bankers Life Fieldhouse Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl* (c)

Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson* (d)

Farmers Coliseum

Farmers Coliseum Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn (e)

Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross (f)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross (g)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi (h)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross (i)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn (j)

Farmers Coliseum

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

First Four

Thursday, March 18

Time (ET) Matchup TV 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn truTV 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS 8:40 p.m. (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn truTV 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida (a) CBS 12:45 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas (h) truTV 1:15 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois (d) TBS 1:45 p.m. (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech (e) TNT 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State (c) CBS 3:30 p.m. (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor (f) truTV 4 p.m. (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago (a) TBS 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee (h) TNT 6:25 p.m. (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State (d) TBS 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina (c) CBS 7:15 p.m. (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston (e) truTV 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue (i) TNT 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson (h) TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State (a) CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia (f) truTV 9:57 p.m. (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova (d) TNT

Saturday, March 20

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado (g) CBS 12:45 p.m. (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State (b) truTV 1:15 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas (j) TBS 1:45 p.m. (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU (e) TNT 3 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan (c) CBS 3:30 p.m. (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton (f) truTV4 4 p.m. (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama (g) TBS 4:30 p.m. (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC (b) TNT 6:25 p.m. (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa (j) TBS 7:10 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn (c) CBS 7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia (e) truTV 7:25 p.m. (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma (i) TNT 9:20 p.m. (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga (b) TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU (g) CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas (f) truTV 9:57 p.m. (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon (j) TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium

