Annually, the NCAA Tournament is arguably the greatest spectacle in all of sports. 2020 went without March Madness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it's time to welcome it back into our lives. After a wild year that saw the entire sports world shut down nearly simultaneously last March, it feels great to be preparing to watch 67 games and decide a champion through the madness of March. Now, it's time to help you make plans for watch every one of those games, including the channels, announcing teams and venues.

Included below: tip times, a complete TV schedule, locations and announcing crews or all games on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV during March Madness. While you're here, don't forget to head on over and grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get to picking and printing.

The Final Four will be on CBS this year. Coverage will begin on Saturday, April 3, at 2 p.m. ET with first tip at 5 p.m. Then, the national title game, slated for Monday, April 5, is expected to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. The broadcast team for the Final Four and national championship will be Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online. All times Eastern

The field is set! Create a bracket pool to compete against friends or play solo for your chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today.

2021 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson



Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce



Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl



Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson



Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn



Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross



Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi



Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn



2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

First Four

Thursday, March 18

Time (ET) Matchup TV 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn truTV 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS 8:40 p.m. (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn truTV 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS

First round

Friday, March 19

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS 12:45 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi truTV 1:15 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TBS 1:45 p.m. (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn TNT 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 3:30 p.m. (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 4 p.m. (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi TNT 6:25 p.m. (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TBS 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 7:15 p.m. (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn truTV 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross TNT 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 9:57 p.m. (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TNT

Saturday, March 20

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross CBS 12:45 p.m. (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce truTV 1:15 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TBS 1:45 p.m. (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn TNT 3 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 3:30 p.m. (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 4 p.m. (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross TBS 4:30 p.m. (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TNT 6:25 p.m. (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TBS 7:10 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn truTV 7:25 p.m. (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross TNT 9:20 p.m. (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 9:57 p.m. (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who cuts down the nets, all from the model that nailed 15 of the 26 double-digit upsets the last four tournaments!

