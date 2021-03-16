Annually, the NCAA Tournament is arguably the greatest spectacle in all of sports. 2020 went without March Madness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it's time to welcome it back into our lives. After a wild year that saw the entire sports world shut down nearly simultaneously last March, it feels great to be preparing to watch 67 games and decide a champion through the madness of March. Now, it's time to help you make plans for watch every one of those games, including the channels, announcing teams and venues.
Included below: tip times, a complete TV schedule, locations and announcing crews or all games on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV during March Madness. While you're here, don't forget to head on over and grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get to picking and printing.
The Final Four will be on CBS this year. Coverage will begin on Saturday, April 3, at 2 p.m. ET with first tip at 5 p.m. Then, the national title game, slated for Monday, April 5, is expected to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. The broadcast team for the Final Four and national championship will be Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson.
In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online. All times Eastern
2021 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
- Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
- Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
- Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
- Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
- Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
- Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
- Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
- Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule
First Four
Thursday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn
|truTV
|6:27 p.m.
| (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS
|8:40 p.m.
| (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
| (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS
First round
Friday, March 19
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
| (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
| (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
| (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
| (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
|TNT
|3 p.m.
| (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
| (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV
|4 p.m.
|(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
| (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
| (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
| (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
| (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
| (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
| (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
| (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
| (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
| (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
| (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
| (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
| (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
|TNT
|3 p.m.
| (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
| (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV
|4 p.m.
| (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
| (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
| (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
| (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
| (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
| (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
| (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
| (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
|TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
