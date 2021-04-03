Luka Garza has already been named the CBS Sports Player of the year and Associated Press Player of the Year. On Saturday, Iowa's senior center will go for the trifecta, as the Naismith Player of the Year honors will be announced at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ.
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert are the other three men's finalists. The four women's finalists are Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston.
Garza was also a finalist for the award last season before it went to Dayton forward Obi Toppin. But after another dominant season, Garza has been cleaning up during awards season. The same goes for Bueckers, who was named the AP women's player of the year earlier this week.
Here is some more information on the finalists as we prepare for the presentation.
Women's Naismith Player of the Year finalists
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky: The versatile 6-foot-2 junior led Kentucky with 20.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, was tied for first in blocks per game and was second in steals per game. In short, there was nothing Howard didn't do for an 18-9 Kentucky team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Paige Bueckers, UConn: The 5-11 guard just became the first freshman to win AP Player of the Year after leading the Huskies to their 13th straight Final Four. Bueckers entered this weekend's Final Four averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Her 45.9% 3-point shooting percentage also jumps off the page.
Dana Evans, Louisville: The senior point guard led Louisville to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament by averaging 20.1 points and 3.9 assists per game. Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second straight season.
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: The Gamecocks' post star averaged a double-double with 13.8 point and 11.4 rebounds while also racking up 77 blocks in her sophomore season. Boston even flashed an outside shot at times during another standout campaign.
Men's Naismith Player of the Year finalists
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State: The do-it-all freshman forward averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals while leading Oklahoma State to a 21-9 record. Cunningham is regarded as potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and has been named Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports.
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois: The 6-5 guard surprised some by returning for a third season with Illinois, and he made the decision pay off. Dosunmu led the Illini to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He also improved his 3-point shooting this season and repeatedly came up with huge plays in clutch situations.
Luka Garza, Iowa: The Hawkeyes' 6-11 star led all power conference players with 24.1 points per game this season while also averaging 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Garza also demonstrated an improved 3-point and reduced his turnovers while putting the finishing touches on a storied career.
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: The steady four-year progression of Gonzaga's 6-7 wing hit warp speed this season as Kispert averaged 18.9 points and made an astounding 45.3% of his 3-pointers. Kispert also showed the explosiveness and skill to break down defenders off the dribble while leading the Bulldogs on a historic run.
Past Men's Naismith Player of the Year winners
|Year
|Player
|School
|2020
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|2019
|Zion Williamson
|Duke
|2018
|Jalen Brunson
|Villanova
|2017
|Frank Mason III
|Kansas
|2016
|Buddy Hield
|Oklahoma
|2015
|Frank Kaminsky III
|Wisconsin
|2014
|Doug McDermott
|Creighton
|2013
|Trey Burke
|Michigan
|2012
|Anthony Davis
|Kentucky
|2011
|Jimmer Fredette
|BYU
|2010
|Evan Turner
|Ohio State
|2009
|Blake Griffin
|Oklahoma
|2008
|Tyler Hansbrough
|North Carolina
|2007
|Kevin Durant
|Texas
|2006
|J.J. Redick
|Duke
|2005
|Andrew Bogut
|Utah
|2004
|Jameer Nelson
|Saint Joseph's
|2003
|T.J. Ford
|Texas
|2002
|Jay Williams
|Duke
|2001
|Shane Battier
|Duke
|2000
|Kenyon Martin
|Cincinnati
|1999
|Elton Brand
|Duke
|1998
|Antawn Jamison
|North Carolina
|1997
|Tim Duncan
|Wake Forest
|1996
|Marcus Camby
|UMass
|1995
|Joe Smith
|Maryland
|1994
|Glenn Robinson
|Purdue
|1993
|Calbert Cheaney
|Indiana
|1992
|Christian Laettner
|Duke
|1991
|Larry Johnson
|UNLV
|1990
|Lionel Simmons
|LaSalle
|1989
|Danny Ferry
|Duke
|1988
|Danny Manning
|Kansas
|1987
|David Robinson
|Navy
|1986
|Johnny Dawkins
|Duke
|1985
|Patrick Ewing
|Georgetown
|1984
|Michael Jordan
|North Carolina
|1983
|Ralph Sampson
|Virginia
|1982
|Ralph Sampson
|Virginia
|1981
|Ralph Sampson
|Virginia
|1980
|Mark Aguirre
|DePaul
|1979
|Larry Bird
|Indiana State
|1978
|Butch Lee
|Marquette
|1977
|Marques Johnson
|UCLA
|1976
|Scott May
|Indiana
|1975
|David Thompson
|NC State
|1974
|Bill Walton
|UCLA
|1973
|Bill Walton
|UCLA
|1972
|Bill Walton
|UCLA
|1971
|Austin Carr
|Notre Dame
|1970
|Pete Maravich
|LSU
|1969
|Lew Alcindor
|UCLA
Past Women's Naismith Player of the Year winners
|Year
|Player
|School
|2020
|Sabrina Ionescu
|Oregon
|2019
|Megan Gustafson
|Iowa
|2018
|A'ja Wilson
|South Carolina
|2017
|Kelsey Plum
|Washington
|2016
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|2015
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|2014
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|2013
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2012
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2011
|Maya Moore
|UConn
|2010
|Tina Charles
|UConn
|2009
|Maya Moore
|UConn
|2008
|Candace Parker
|Tennessee
|2007
|Lindsey Harding
|Duke
|2006
|Seimone Augustus
|LSU
|2005
|Seimone Augustus
|LSU
|2004
|Diana Taurasi
|UConn
|2003
|Diana Taurasi
|UConn
|2002
|Sue Bird
|UConn
|2001
|Ruth Riley
|Notre Dame
|2000
|Tamika Catchings
|Tennessee
|1999
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1998
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1997
|Kate Starbird
|Stanford
|1996
|Saudia Roundtree
|Georgia
|1995
|Rebecca Lobo
|UConn
|1994
|Lisa Leslie
|USC
|1993
|Sheryl Swoopes
|Texas Tech
|1992
|Dawn Staley
|Virginia
|1991
|Dawn Staley
|Virginia
|1990
|Jennifer Azzi
|Stanford
|1989
|Clarissa Davis
|Texas
|1988
|Sue Wicks
|Rutgers
|1987
|Clarissa Davis
|Texas
|1986
|Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1985
|Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1984
|Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1983
|Anne Donovan
|Old Dominion