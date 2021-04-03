Luka Garza has already been named the CBS Sports Player of the year and Associated Press Player of the Year. On Saturday, Iowa's senior center will go for the trifecta, as the Naismith Player of the Year honors will be announced at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert are the other three men's finalists. The four women's finalists are Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston.

Garza was also a finalist for the award last season before it went to Dayton forward Obi Toppin. But after another dominant season, Garza has been cleaning up during awards season. The same goes for Bueckers, who was named the AP women's player of the year earlier this week.

Here is some more information on the finalists as we prepare for the presentation.

Women's Naismith Player of the Year finalists

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky: The versatile 6-foot-2 junior led Kentucky with 20.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, was tied for first in blocks per game and was second in steals per game. In short, there was nothing Howard didn't do for an 18-9 Kentucky team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Paige Bueckers, UConn: The 5-11 guard just became the first freshman to win AP Player of the Year after leading the Huskies to their 13th straight Final Four. Bueckers entered this weekend's Final Four averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Her 45.9% 3-point shooting percentage also jumps off the page.

Dana Evans, Louisville: The senior point guard led Louisville to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament by averaging 20.1 points and 3.9 assists per game. Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second straight season.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: The Gamecocks' post star averaged a double-double with 13.8 point and 11.4 rebounds while also racking up 77 blocks in her sophomore season. Boston even flashed an outside shot at times during another standout campaign.

Men's Naismith Player of the Year finalists

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State: The do-it-all freshman forward averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals while leading Oklahoma State to a 21-9 record. Cunningham is regarded as potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and has been named Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports.

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois: The 6-5 guard surprised some by returning for a third season with Illinois, and he made the decision pay off. Dosunmu led the Illini to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He also improved his 3-point shooting this season and repeatedly came up with huge plays in clutch situations.

Luka Garza, Iowa: The Hawkeyes' 6-11 star led all power conference players with 24.1 points per game this season while also averaging 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Garza also demonstrated an improved 3-point and reduced his turnovers while putting the finishing touches on a storied career.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: The steady four-year progression of Gonzaga's 6-7 wing hit warp speed this season as Kispert averaged 18.9 points and made an astounding 45.3% of his 3-pointers. Kispert also showed the explosiveness and skill to break down defenders off the dribble while leading the Bulldogs on a historic run.

Past Men's Naismith Player of the Year winners

Year Player School 2020 Obi Toppin Dayton 2019 Zion Williamson Duke 2018 Jalen Brunson Villanova 2017 Frank Mason III Kansas 2016 Buddy Hield Oklahoma 2015 Frank Kaminsky III Wisconsin 2014 Doug McDermott Creighton 2013 Trey Burke Michigan 2012 Anthony Davis Kentucky 2011 Jimmer Fredette BYU 2010 Evan Turner Ohio State 2009 Blake Griffin Oklahoma 2008 Tyler Hansbrough North Carolina 2007 Kevin Durant Texas 2006 J.J. Redick Duke 2005 Andrew Bogut Utah 2004 Jameer Nelson Saint Joseph's 2003 T.J. Ford Texas 2002 Jay Williams Duke 2001 Shane Battier Duke 2000 Kenyon Martin Cincinnati 1999 Elton Brand Duke 1998 Antawn Jamison North Carolina 1997 Tim Duncan Wake Forest 1996 Marcus Camby UMass 1995 Joe Smith Maryland 1994 Glenn Robinson Purdue 1993 Calbert Cheaney Indiana 1992 Christian Laettner Duke 1991 Larry Johnson UNLV 1990 Lionel Simmons LaSalle 1989 Danny Ferry Duke 1988 Danny Manning Kansas 1987 David Robinson Navy 1986 Johnny Dawkins Duke 1985 Patrick Ewing Georgetown 1984 Michael Jordan North Carolina 1983 Ralph Sampson Virginia 1982 Ralph Sampson Virginia 1981 Ralph Sampson Virginia 1980 Mark Aguirre DePaul 1979 Larry Bird Indiana State 1978 Butch Lee Marquette 1977 Marques Johnson UCLA 1976 Scott May Indiana 1975 David Thompson NC State 1974 Bill Walton UCLA 1973 Bill Walton UCLA 1972 Bill Walton UCLA 1971 Austin Carr Notre Dame 1970 Pete Maravich LSU 1969 Lew Alcindor UCLA

Past Women's Naismith Player of the Year winners