Tennessee guard Jaden Springer announced Monday that he plans to enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent after averaging 12.5 points for the Volunteers as a freshman in the 2020-21 season. Springer landed at No. 14 in a February mock draft by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and is slotted No. 13 on the 2021 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings.

"To Vol Nation, your love and support will always hold a special place in my heart," Springer wrote. "Although the season didn't end the way we all wanted it to, I'm still grateful for everything we accomplished. It was truly and honor to represent the Volunteers.

"I'd like to thank God for allowing me to be in this position. I'd like to thank Coach Barnes, the staff and Vol Nation for the privilege to play at the University of Tennessee. UT has great people, and the fans are the best in the country! Thank you to my teammates who always had my back. Thank you to my family and friends for allaying being there to love and support me."

Springer was considered the No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite and lived up to that billing by evolving into Tennessee's top offensive option late in the season. Though he didn't begin starting until the third game of league play, Springer led the Volunteers in scoring by season's end.

He averaged 16.3 points per game over the season's final 11 contests and also proved to be one of Tennessee's best on-ball defenders. Springer projects as a combo-guard at the next level.