North Carolina star prospect Day'Ron Sharpe announced on Wednesday that he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft, making him just the seventh Tar Heels freshman under coach Roy Williams to go one-and-done at UNC.

Sharpe, a standout who joined the program last year as a five-star with top-20 credentials, is the second highly-touted center this week to announce a departure from the program. Fellow five-star freshman big man Walker Kessler entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

"I feel that I'm now ready for the next level. I've made it this far and there's no reason for me to stop now," said Sharpe. "This is only the beginning of a dream I have worked so hard to accomplish."

Like previous one-and-done UNC prospects Nassir Little and Tony Bradley, Sharpe did not shine as the No. 1 option for the Tar Heels. He played 19.2 minutes per game while averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 boards per game. He saw action in 29 contests, making only four starts.

But like Little and Bradley, Sharpe's credentials, pedigree and performance make him a likely first-round pick because of his size, passing and rebounding ability. At 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds, his services -- and therefore his draft stock -- could be in high demand in a draft where big men of his ilk are few and far between.