UConn star guard James Bouknight is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft after averaging 18.7 points this season and leading the Huskies to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is ranked No. 6 in the 2021 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and went No. 7 in a February mock draft by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.

"It's been an honor to put on the UConn jersey every day," Bouknight wrote. "I've grown so much as a player here but more importantly as a person. I will cherish every experience I've had over the last 2 years and I truly believe every one of those experiences has prepared me for success as I move forward in my career."

Bouknight missed over a month of this season with an elbow injury but helped the Huskies win five of their final six regular season games. That strong finish helped UConn finish third in the league standings during its first season back in the Big East. The Huskies made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed but lost to Maryland in the first round.

Though Bouknight's career 32% 3-point shooting mark needs work, he is a prolific scorer who has continued to improve his stock in recent years. Though just a four-star prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite, Bouknight made an immediate impact for the Huskies and was one of the top players in the Big East this season when healthy.