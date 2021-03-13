The number of teams with automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament clinched will more than double on Saturday as 15 conferences are scheduled to crown tournament champions on what should be a wild day in the sport. Entering the day, 11 tickets to the Big Dance had already been punched, but that tally will rise rapidly, starting with the America East Tournament title game in the morning

By the time the Big West crowns a champion late Saturday night, 26 teams will have their names in ink among the 68 teams that will ultimately comprise the NCAA Tournament field. The final five conferences will then provide champions on Sunday, leading into Selection Sunday on CBS when 37 at-large bids are announced. One of the weekend's particularly compelling storylines will be in the MAAC.

When Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville before the 2017-18 season amid an FBI probe involving the program, it seemed a likely bet that he would never coach a team in the NCAA Tournament again. But after his No. 9 seed Iona Gaels knocked off No. 5 seed Niagra 70-64 in a MAAC Tournament semifinal game on Friday, Pitino is just one win away from returning to the Big Dance.

The Gaels will play in the MAAC championship game on Saturday against No. 7 seed Fairfield. If Iona wins, Pitino will join Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith as one of only three coaches to ever lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament.

While Pitino deserves credit for guiding the Gaels this far in his first season at the helm, it's a program plenty familiar with postseason success. Iona made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 2016 and 2019 under former coach Tim Cluess, whose resignation due to health reasons opened the door for Pitino to return to the Division I ranks.

Iona played just 13 regular season games to enter the conference tournament with an 8-5 record, and their spot as the No. 9 seed in the MAAC Tournament was a bit misleading. Instead of seeding its teams based on conference winning percentage like most leagues, the MAAC opted to seed teams by their total number of league victories. That meant Iona was relegated to No. 9 of 11 teams in the bracket and missed out on a first-round bye. The Gaels began their run with a win over No. 8 seed Quinnipiac on Tuesday and knocked off No. 1 seed Siena Wednesday to reach Friday's semifinal round. Now, they have a chance to win it all.

We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Saturday's conference tournament schedule, scores

Championship games

All times ET



America East

UMass Lowell vs. Hartford, 11 a.m.



MEAC

Morgan St. vs. Norfolk St., 1 p.m.



MAAC

Iona vs. Fairfield, 4 p.m.



Big 12

Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.



Mountain West

San Diego St. vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS)



SWAC

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View, 6 p.m.



Big East

Georgetown vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m.



MAC

Ohio vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.



Big Sky

Montana St. vs. E. Washington, 8 p.m.



ACC

Georgia Tech vs. Florida St., 8:30 p.m.



Conference USA

W. Kentucky vs. N. Texas, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



Southland

Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian, 9:30 p.m.



WAC

Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico St., 10 p.m.



Pac-12

Oregon State vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m.



Big West

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine, 11:30 p.m.

Other conference tournament games

AAC : Semifinals

: Semifinals Big Ten : Semifinals (CBS)

: Semifinals (CBS) SEC: Semifinals

