When Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville before the 2017-18 season amid an FBI probe involving the program, it seemed a likely bet that he would never coach a team in the NCAA Tournament again. But after his No. 9 seed Iona Gaels knocked off No. 5 seed Niagra 70-64 in a MAAC Tournament semifinal game on Friday, Pitino is just one win away from returning to the Big Dance.

The Gaels will play in the MAAC championship game on Saturday against the winner of Friday's other semifinal between No. 7 seed Fairfield and No. 3 seed Saint Peter's. If Iona wins, Pitino will join Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith as one of only three coaches to ever lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament.

While Pitino deserves credit for guiding the Gaels this far in his first season at the helm, it's a program plenty familiar with postseason success. Iona made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 2016 and 2019 under former coach Tim Cluess, whose resignation due to health reasons opened the door for Pitino to return to the Division I ranks.

Iona played just 13 regular season games to enter the conference tournament with an 8-5 record, and their spot as the No. 9 seed in the MAAC Tournament was a bit misleading. Instead of seeding its teams based on conference winning percentage like most leagues, the MAAC opted to seed teams by their total number of league victories. That meant Iona was relegated to No. 9 of 11 teams in the bracket and missed out on a first-round bye. The Gaels began their run with a win over No. 8 seed Quinnipiac on Tuesday and knocked off No. 1 seed Siena Wednesday to reach Friday's semifinal round. Now, they have a chance to win it all.

We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Friday's conference tournament schedule, scores

All times ET

ACC: Semifinals

Semifinals AAC : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Big East: Semifinals

Semifinals Big Sky : Semifinals

: Semifinals Big Ten : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Big 12 : Semifinals

: Semifinals Big West : Semifinals

: Semifinals Conference USA : Semifinals (CBS Sports Network)

: Semifinals (CBS Sports Network) MAAC : Semifinals

: Semifinals MAC : Semifinals (CBS Sports Network)

: Semifinals (CBS Sports Network) MEAC : Semifinals

: Semifinals Mountain West : Semifinals (CBS Sports Network)

: Semifinals (CBS Sports Network) Pac-12 : Semifinals

: Semifinals SEC : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Southland : Semifinals

: Semifinals WAC: Semifinals

