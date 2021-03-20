The loaded action that is the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament went down on Friday, and it was not without the drama and chaos that college basketball fans crave from this event. A No. 2 seed fell to a No. 15 seed for just the ninth time in tourney history, a No. 3 seed got a good scare and there were numerous games that needed overtime to decide the outcome.

By far the most consequential game was No. 15 seed Oral Roberts upending the second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime. ORU became the first No. 15 seed since 2016 to dropkick a No. 2 seed from the bracket with its 75-72 win. But there were some other notable developments that did not go chalk, including No. 12 seed Oregon State upsetting No. 5 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed Arkansas getting all it could handle from Colgate before squeezing out the Raiders late.

On Saturday, another marathon day is on deck with 16 games on the slate. The action tips just after noon ET and features No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan, as well as No. 2 seeds Alabama and Iowa.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

West

First Four (Thursday)

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 -- Recap

(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

East

First Four (Thursday)

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 -- Recap

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

South

First round (Friday)

(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 -- Recap



(9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62 -- Recap





(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 -- Recap

(13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) -- Recap





(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 -- Recap



(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 -- Recap





(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)-- Recap

Second round (Sunday)

(1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin -- 2:40 p.m. | CBS



(5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas -- 8:45 p.m. | TNT





(6) Texas Tech vs. (3) Arkansas -- 6:10 p.m. | TNT

(7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts -- 7:45 p.m. | truTV

Midwest

First round (Friday)

(1) Illinois 78 vs. (16) Drexel 49 -- Recap

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60 -- Recap





(12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 -- Recap

(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 -- Recap

(3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 -- Recap





(10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 -- Recap

(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 -- Recap

Second round (Sunday)

(1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago -- 12:10 p.m.| CBS

(12) Oregon State vs. (4) Oklahoma State -- 9:40 p.m. | TBS





(11) Syracuse vs. (3) West Virginia -- 5:15 p.m.| CBS



(10) Rutgers vs. (2) Houston -- 7:10 p.m. | TBS

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium