The 2021 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Thursday with First Four action followed by first- and second-round games over the long weekend as the 68-team field quickly shrinks to a Sweet 16. So consider yourself warned: Basketball bliss is within arm's reach.
As the home of March Madness, we will be tracking every game and every score here at CBS Sports as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament Bracket with matchup analysis for every game. And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours. So we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game.
CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool in the Bracket Games -- assuming you take tips from our experts -- so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently. All times Eastern
2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
West
First Four (Thursday)
- (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State -- 6:27 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State -- 8:40 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
First round (Saturday)
- (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Appalachian State/Norfolk State -- 9:20 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri -- 7:25 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara -- 3:30 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio -- 7:15 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake -- 4:30 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington -- 1:15 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU -- 9:20 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon -- 6:25 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
East
First Four (Thursday)
- (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's -- 5:10 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State -- 9:57 p.m. on TBS (watch live)
First round (Saturday)
- (1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern -- 3 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure -- 1:45 p.m.| TNT (watch live)
- (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown -- 12:15 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro -- 12:45 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA -- 9:40 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian -- 9:50 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland -- 7:10 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona -- 4 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
South
First round (Friday)
- (1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford -- 3:30 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin -- 7:10 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop -- 9:57 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas -- 7:25 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State -- 1:45 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate -- 12:45 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech -- 12:15 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts -- 3 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
Midwest
First round (Friday)
- (1) Illinois vs. Drexel -- 1:15 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (8) Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech -- 4 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State -- 4:30 p.m. | TNT (watch live)
- (4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty -- 6:25 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse -- 9:40 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
- (3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State -- 9:50 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
- (7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers -- 9:20 p.m. | TBS (watch live)
- (2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State -- 7:15 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas OIl Stadium