The 2021 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Thursday with First Four action followed by first- and second-round games over the long weekend as the 68-team field quickly shrinks to a Sweet 16. So consider yourself warned: Basketball bliss is within arm's reach.

As the home of March Madness, we will be tracking every game and every score here at CBS Sports as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament Bracket with matchup analysis for every game. And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours. So we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game.

CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool in the Bracket Games -- assuming you take tips from our experts -- so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently. All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

West

First Four (Thursday)

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State -- 6:27 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

(16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State -- 8:40 p.m. | truTV (watch live)

First round (Saturday)

East

First Four (Thursday)

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's -- 5:10 p.m. | truTV (watch live)

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State -- 9:57 p.m. on TBS (watch live)

First round (Saturday)

South

First round (Friday)

Midwest

First round (Friday)

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium