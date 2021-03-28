With half of the Sweet 16 completed and the other half scheduled for Sunday, college basketball fans should be in for a thrilling weekend finale, as three top two seeds look to advance and some major underdogs look to save their seasons. Starting at 2:10 p.m. ET on CBS, No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga takes on No. 5 seed Creighton in a game that is the biggest betting favorite of the day. The Bulldogs (28-0) are the only undefeated team left standing and on the precipice of becoming the first team since Bob Knight's Indiana Hoosiers in 1975-1976 to win it all in an undefeated season.



That game will be followed by No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Florida State in an East Region showdown that may be the closet game of the afternoon. The evening will then feature a doubleheader on TBS first with No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 11 seed UCLA, followed by No. 6 seed USC and No. 7 seed Oregon. By the end, we'll have pared our way down to an Elite Eight.



Below are the scores of all the games that have been played and a schedule of what's ahead as we continue to guide you through this year's March Madness.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

West

First Four (Thursday)

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 -- Recap

(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 -- Recap

(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 -- Recap





(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 -- Recap

(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 -- Recap





(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 -- Recap

(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 -- Recap





(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU declared "no contest" -- Story

(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 -- Recap

Second round (Monday)

(1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 71 -- Recap

(5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58 -- Recap





(6) USC, 85, (3) Kansas 51 -- Recap

(7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Sunday)

(5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga -- 2:10 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

(7) Oregon vs. (6) USC -- 9:45 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

East

First Four (Thursday)

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 -- Recap

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

(1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 -- Recap

(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 -- Recap





(5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 -- Recap

(4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 -- Recap





(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 -- Recap

(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 -- Recap





(10) Maryland 62, (7) UConn 54 -- Recap

(2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 -- Recap

Second round (Monday)

(1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78 -- Recap

(4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53 -- Recap



(11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47 -- Recap

(2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Sunday)

(4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan -- 5 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

(11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama -- 7:15 p.m. | TBS (watch live)

South

First round (Friday)

(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 -- Recap



(9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62 -- Recap





(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 -- Recap

(13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) -- Recap





(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 -- Recap



(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 -- Recap





(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)-- Recap

Second round (Sunday)

(1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 -- Recap



(5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 -- Recap





(3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Saturday)

(1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51 -- Recap

(3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70 -- Recap

Elite Eight (Monday)

(1) Baylor vs. (3) Arkansas -- 9:57 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

Midwest

First round (Friday)

(1) Illinois 78 vs. (16) Drexel 49 -- Recap

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60 -- Recap





(12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 -- Recap

(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 -- Recap

(3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 -- Recap





(10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 -- Recap

(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 -- Recap

Second round (Sunday)

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 -- Recap

(12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 -- Recap



(2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Saturday)

(12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58 -- Recap

(2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46 -- Recap

Elite Eight (Monday)

(12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston -- 7:15 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule

Elite Eight



Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium