One of the greatest spectacles in all of sport is back in our lives and you can get in on the action! March Madness returns to our TV screens this year with a loaded tournament field all descending upon Indiana to compete for a national title. Fans missed out on the NCAA Tournament in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the country just as teams were supposed to be cutting down the nets. But now with the tournament back, it's time for the best part of the whole shebang: filling out a bracket! It's the time-honored tradition of predicting just how every single matchup in the NCAA Tournament will go as you compete against friends, family, co-workers or even complete strangers for the prize.

With action so close to tip off, you've most likely already filled out one (or more) brackets, or gotten that printer rolling again with the NCAA Tournament printable bracket. But there's still time to gather up a few friends and family and create a bracket pool. Because what's better than being able to talk trash to those you love after nailing that first-round upset? You can also check out our LIVE, updating March Madness bracket with plenty of matchup analysis and other tools to help make your picks.

Here's how you sign up: Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and you can create your own personalized March Madness experience. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format.

It is very easy to manage after you create the group. Just set up your pool name and CBS Sports will give you a customized URL to manage and track the action. As a pool manager, you can also decide how you want to score each round of the bracket. So if you want to give more weight to correct picks in the Elite Eight than the first round, you've got freedom to do so. And inviting friends is easy: once you set up the configuration of your pool, you can send invites via email.

The field is set! Create a bracket pool to compete against friends or play solo for your chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today.