The selection committee revealed the 68-team NCAA Tournament field for this year's March Madness on Sunday, and for those who like to be financially invested in the first wave of games, opening lines courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook are out.

The biggest favorite for the first round? That distinction belongs to No. 1 seed Baylor. The Bears are 26-point favorites over No. 16 seed Hartford. But it is a distinction that may not last. There's no line set for No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga's game, as it awaits the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State on Thursday.

Here's some truth: If you're not a gambler, these odds should give you an idea for how handicappers are projecting these games. So before you go pick a No. 12 seed over a No. 5 seed (classic!) and fill out the rest of your printable bracket, do a little scan through the odds below to make sure you're not going crazy. Trust me, you'll be better off in your bracket pool being fully armed with this knowledge.

First Four

Thursday, March 18

No. 16 Texas Southern (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's -- East Region

No. 16 Appalachian State (-3) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State -- West Region

No. 11 Michigan State (-1) vs. No. 11 UCLA -- East Region

No. 11 Wichita State (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Drake -- West Region

First Round

South Region

No. 1 Baylor (-26) vs. No. 16 Hartford

No. 8 North Carolina (-2) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Villanova (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Winthrop

No. 4 Purdue (-7.5) vs. No. 13 North Texas

No. 6 Texas Tech (-5) vs. No. 11 Utah State

No. 3 Arkansas (-9.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Florida (-1) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech

No. 2 Ohio State (-16.5) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

No. 1 Illinois (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Drexel

No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

No. 5 Tennessee (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon State

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-9.5) vs. No. 13 Liberty

No. 6 San Diego State (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Syracuse

No. 3 West Virginia (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 10 Rutgers (-1) vs. No. 7 Clemson

No. 2 Houston (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's/No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 LSU (-1.5) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure

No. 5 Colorado (-5) vs. No. 12 Georgetown

No. 4 Florida State (-11.5) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/No. 11 UCLA

No. 3 Texas (-9) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

No. 7 UConn (-2) vs. No. 10 Maryland

No. 2 Alabama (-17.5) vs. No. 15 Iona

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/No. 16 Appalachian State

No. 8 Oklahoma (-2) vs. No. 9 Missouri

No. 5 Creighton (-7) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virginia (-9) vs. No. 13 Ohio

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/No. 11 Drake

No. 3 Kansas (-11) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 Oregon (-6) vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Iowa (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon