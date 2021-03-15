The selection committee revealed the 68-team NCAA Tournament field for this year's March Madness on Sunday, and for those who like to be financially invested in the first wave of games, opening lines courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook are out.
The biggest favorite for the first round? That distinction belongs to No. 1 seed Baylor. The Bears are 26-point favorites over No. 16 seed Hartford. But it is a distinction that may not last. There's no line set for No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga's game, as it awaits the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State on Thursday.
Here's some truth: If you're not a gambler, these odds should give you an idea for how handicappers are projecting these games. So before you go pick a No. 12 seed over a No. 5 seed (classic!) and fill out the rest of your printable bracket, do a little scan through the odds below to make sure you're not going crazy. Trust me, you'll be better off in your bracket pool being fully armed with this knowledge.
First Four
Thursday, March 18
No. 16 Texas Southern (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's -- East Region
No. 16 Appalachian State (-3) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State -- West Region
No. 11 Michigan State (-1) vs. No. 11 UCLA -- East Region
No. 11 Wichita State (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Drake -- West Region
First Round
South Region
No. 1 Baylor (-26) vs. No. 16 Hartford
No. 8 North Carolina (-2) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
No. 5 Villanova (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Winthrop
No. 4 Purdue (-7.5) vs. No. 13 North Texas
No. 6 Texas Tech (-5) vs. No. 11 Utah State
No. 3 Arkansas (-9.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Florida (-1) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech
No. 2 Ohio State (-16.5) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts
Midwest Region
No. 1 Illinois (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Drexel
No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
No. 5 Tennessee (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon State
No. 4 Oklahoma State (-9.5) vs. No. 13 Liberty
No. 6 San Diego State (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Syracuse
No. 3 West Virginia (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 10 Rutgers (-1) vs. No. 7 Clemson
No. 2 Houston (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
East Region
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's/No. 16 Texas Southern
No. 8 LSU (-1.5) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure
No. 5 Colorado (-5) vs. No. 12 Georgetown
No. 4 Florida State (-11.5) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/No. 11 UCLA
No. 3 Texas (-9) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian
No. 7 UConn (-2) vs. No. 10 Maryland
No. 2 Alabama (-17.5) vs. No. 15 Iona
West Region
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/No. 16 Appalachian State
No. 8 Oklahoma (-2) vs. No. 9 Missouri
No. 5 Creighton (-7) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara
No. 4 Virginia (-9) vs. No. 13 Ohio
No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/No. 11 Drake
No. 3 Kansas (-11) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
No. 7 Oregon (-6) vs. No. 10 VCU
No. 2 Iowa (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon