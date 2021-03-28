syracuse-3.jpg
Getty Images

Sunday's slate of Sweet 16 action is something to be savored, because it will be the final day of the season featuring college basketball action spanning most of the day. The first game tips at 2:10 p.m. ET, and the action will continue until late in the night when No. 7 seed Oregon and No. 6 seed USC square off.

By the end of the night, the full Elite Eight will be set. It's been a wild NCAA Tournament so far, so it's only reasonable to expect more insanity on Sunday. With No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan in action and No. 2 seed Alabama facing No. 11 seed UCLA, there are some potential upsets on the docket.

Sweet 16 picks and previews for all eight games this weekend. Listen to the latest episode of Eye on College Basketball below.

The showdown between Pac-12 rivals Oregon and USC is interesting, too. USC beat Oregon 72-58 in their only meeting during the regular season, but the Ducks have won seven of their last eight games since that loss and looked elite offensively in a second-round victory over Iowa.

Our team of writers has sized up each matchup and come up with picks both straight up and against the spread. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

(5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET | Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

This may seem like a massive spread to cover against a quality opponent, but Gonzaga puts up massive point totals, and Creighton would need a prolific outside shooting performance to keep pace. The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma by 16 in their second round game, and this should be a similar type of challenge. Creighton beat a No. 12 seed and No. 13 seed to reach this point, and it will struggle against Gonzaga's ultra-efficient offense. Prediction: Gonzaga 89, Creighton 72 -- Cobb


headshot-image
Gary Parrish
headshot-image
Matt Norlander
headshot-image
Jerry Palm
headshot-image
Chip Patterson
headshot-image
Kyle Boone
headshot-image
David Cobb
ZAGS -13.5
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
S/U
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga
Gonzaga

(4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan

Time: 5 p.m. ET | Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Our panel is split 3-3 on who will this game, and that's not shocking. It really does feel like a toss up after how dominant the Seminoles were against Colorado in the second round. With Michigan still getting by without star senior Isaiah Livers, the Wolverines are a trendy pick to get bounced here. But I like Michigan to win a close one because its defense is better. Prediction: Michigan 72, Florida State 68 -- Cobb


headshot-image
Gary Parrish
headshot-image
Matt Norlander
headshot-image
Jerry Palm
headshot-image
Chip Patterson
headshot-image
Kyle Boone
headshot-image
David Cobb
MICH -2.5
Florida St.
Florida St.
Florida St.
Michigan
Florida St.
Michigan
S/U
Florida St.
Florida St.
Florida St.
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan

(11) UCLA  vs. (2) Alabama

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET | Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse
TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

UCLA has struggled to defend the 3-point line this season, and that's a recipe for disaster against one of the nation's most prolific outside shooting squads. Even if the Crimson Tide struggle from beyond the arc, their defense should carry them to victory against a UCLA team that has likely maxed out its potential at this point. Prediction: Alabama 86, UCLA 76 -- Cobb


headshot-image
Gary Parrish
headshot-image
Matt Norlander
headshot-image
Jerry Palm
headshot-image
Chip Patterson
headshot-image
Kyle Boone
headshot-image
David Cobb
BAMA -6
UCLA
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
UCLA
Alabama
S/U
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama

(7) Oregon vs. (6) USC

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET | Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV: TBS  | Live stream: March Madness Live

Oregon will be better prepared for USC this time after getting smacked by the Trojans 72-58 on Feb. 22. That game was something of an aberration, because Tahj Eaddy got hot and scored 24 points on 6-of-11 3-point shooting for USC. Prediction: Oregon 77, USC 74 -- Cobb


headshot-image
Gary Parrish
headshot-image
Matt Norlander
headshot-image
Jerry Palm
headshot-image
Chip Patterson
headshot-image
Kyle Boone
headshot-image
David Cobb
USC -2.5
Oregon
USC
USC
USC
Oregon
Oregon
S/U
USC
USC
USC
USC
Oregon
Oregon