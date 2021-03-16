March Madness is officially here! Now is the perfect time to get prepared for one thing -- brackets. It is a craze that takes over America for a couple of weeks, so sign on up and join the fun and be sure to invite your friends, family co-workers and strangers to get in the party.

Chances are you've already got your NCAA Tournament printable bracket up and ready to roll, which means you've still got plenty of time to gather up your bracket pool. And what better way to trash talk with your office, family or friend group than by winning the whole thing? Or check out our LIVE, updating March Madness bracket with plenty of matchup analysis and other tools to help make your picks.

Here's how you sign up: Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and you can create your own personalized March Madness experience. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format. When the field of 68 teams is announced Sunday evening, you can fill out your picks online and the rest of your pool can follow suit.

It is very easy to manage after you create the group. Just set up your pool name and CBS Sports will give you a customized URL to manage and track the action. As a pool manager, you can also decide how you want to score each round of the bracket. So if you want to give more weight to correct picks in the Elite Eight than the first round, you've got freedom to do so. And inviting friends is easy: once you set up the configuration of your pool, you can send invites via email.

The field is set! Create a bracket pool to compete against friends or play solo for your chance to win a brand new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today.