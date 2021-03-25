The Pac-12 only had five teams in the 2021 NCAA bracket after an unusual college basketball season, but after four of those schools earned their way to the Sweet 16, analysts everywhere are beginning to reevaluate the strength of the league. The UCLA Bruins were one of the last teams selected for the March Madness 2021 bracket and have collected three wins already. Now, they'll look to shake up the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 by becoming the second First Four team ever to make a regional final.

Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears have shaken off questions about rust following an extended COVID-19 layoff by dominating No. 16 seed Hartford and No. 9 seed Wisconsin. However, Baylor will face its biggest test so far against a Villanova squad that has won two national championships in the last five years.

One team to back in 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 3 seed Arkansas sends No. 15 seed Oral Roberts home. Led by Max Abmas, the nation's leading scorer (24.6 points per game), the Eagles upset No. 2 seed Ohio State and came back against No. 7 Florida to become just the second 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history to make the Sweet 16. However, now Abmas and the rest of Oral Roberts' shooters will be tested by far and away the best defense they've faced thus far.

Arkansas ranks 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency, while Ohio State ranked 77th and Florida was 39th. In the Razorbacks' first two NCAA Tournament games, they held Colgate to just 39.7 percent shooting and limited Texas Tech to just 36.1. Arkansas' defense already has the blueprint for slowing down the Eagles after limiting them to 39.1 percent shooting and 27.6 percent from the three-point line during an 87-76 win on Dec. 20. That's a big reason why the model has Arkansas advancing in well over 80 percent of simulations.

Another team to back in your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 1 seed Baylor cruises to the Elite Eight with a win over No. 5 seed Villanova. The Bears are coming off an impressive 13-point victory over Wisconsin in the second round. Guard Davion Mitchell had a strong showing in the win over the Badgers, recording 16 points and eight assists.

Baylor entered the NCAA Tournament 2021 as one of the top offensive teams in the nation, but the Bears' defense has helped Baylor reach the Sweet 16. In fact, Baylor is giving up just 59 points per game thus far in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. In addition, the Bears are the best three-point shooting team in the nation, converting 41.5 percent of their shots from behind the arc.

