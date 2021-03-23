Sixteen teams remain in the 2021 NCAA bracket after the first two rounds saw a number of surprising upsets. Oral Roberts is just the second No. 15 seed ever to reach the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. The Golden Eagles secured their first NCAA Tournament win since 1974 with a victory over No. 2 seed Ohio State and followed that up with another stunning upset over the seventh-seeded Florida Gators. Oral Roberts will now face the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 27.

Meanwhile, three No. 1 seeds remain in the 2021 March Madness bracket, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the top overall seed. The Bulldogs are averaging 92.5 points per game in the NCAA Tournament 2021 and will face off against a dangerous Creighton team in the Sweet 16. Will Gonzaga be the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976, or will the Zags fall short of their ultimate goal? Before locking in your March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One team to back in 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 3 Arkansas ends No. 15 Oral Roberts' Cinderella run in the South Region. Arkansas snuck past Texas Tech in its Round of 32 matchup, beating the Red Raiders, 68-66. The Razorbacks were led by forward Justin Smith, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Arkansas also allowed just 68 points in its first-round matchup against Colgate, which entered the 2021 NCAA Tournament averaging 85.2 points per game, the second-best mark in Division ! college basketball. The Razorbacks have had success against Oral Roberts in recent years, winning six of the last seven matchups against the Golden Eagles. These two teams last met in December, with Arkansas winning 87-76, one of the reasons why the model likes the Razorbacks over the Golden Eagles in the 2021 March Madness bracket.

Another team to back in your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 1 seed Baylor cruises to the Elite Eight with a win over No. 5 seed Villanova. The Wildcats were among the most popular upset picks entering the 2021 NCAA Tournament. That's because Villanova had just lost guard Collin Gillespie, who averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds, to a season-ending knee injury. Plus, the Wildcats were facing Winthrop, a team that boasted a 23-1 overall record, in the first round.

Villanova has looked impressive thus far in the March Madness bracket 2021, but SportsLine's model says Baylor will end the Wildcats' season in the Sweet 16. The Bears are coming off an impressive 13-point victory over the Wisconsin Badgers, and Scott Drew's team enters Saturday's showdown having won 18 of its last 20 games overall. In addition, Baylor has won 11 of its last 12 matchups against opponents from the Big East conference.

