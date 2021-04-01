An opportunity to play for the national championship will be on the line when the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars collide in an all-Texas Final Four matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bears (26-2) have been ranked in the top three throughout a season in which they won the Big 12 regular season title. They reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament semifinals by knocking off Arkansas, 81-72. Meanwhile the Cougars (28-3), who won the American Athletic Conference Tournament, have been ranked in the top 10 for much of the season. They advanced to the Final Four by virtue of Monday's 67-61 victory over Oregon State. The winner of this NCAA Tournament 2021 semifinal will advance to Monday's championship game to face either Gonzaga or UCLA.

Tip-off is set for 5:14 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bears are favored by five points in the latest Baylor vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook while the ove-under for total points scored is 134. Before making any Houston vs. Baylor picks, you need to check out the 2021 March Madness Final Four predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has had a particularly keen eye for the Bears. He is 14-4 with his last 18 against-the-spread college basketball picks involving Baylor, earning a profit of $968. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Baylor vs. Houston in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Houston vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Houston spread: Bears -5

Baylor vs. Houston over-under: 134 points

Baylor vs. Houston money line: Bears -220, Cougars +180

BU: Team leads country in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1)

UH: Cougars lead nation in field goal percentage defense (37.3)

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor has arguably the best defensive backcourt in the country. Behind Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler, the Bears rank ninth in the nation in steals per game (9.0). In four games in the NCAA Tournament 2021 they have forced opponents into 17.3 turnovers per game, which is the third best among tournament teams.

In addition Baylor is the best 3-point shooting team in the nation. On the season the Bears lead the country in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1). In their Elite Eight win over Arkansas they had their best 3-point shooting day of the tournament, making 8-of-15 shots from behind the arc (53.3 percent).

Why Houston can cover

Houston defends at an elite level. The Cougars allow opponents to shoot just 37.3 percent from the field, which leads the country. They also give up just 57.6 points per game, which ranks second.

In addition, Houston plays at one of the slowest tempos in the nation. According to Kenpom.com, the Cougars rank 328th in the country (out of 357 teams) in tempo. Their m.o. is to play deliberately and grind opponents down. That style of play will benefit them against a Baylor team that prefers to play at a much faster pace.

How to make Baylor vs. Houston picks

Nagel is leaning under on the total and he's found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Houston? And which critical X-factor makes one side hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from expert who has crushed his college basketball picks.