Former Southwest Conference rivals collide when the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars square off in an all-Texas 2021 Final Four matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bears (26-2) played in the SWC from 1914-96 while the Cougars (28-3) were members from 1975-96. Houston leads the all-time series 38-15, but the teams haven't played since November 2002, a 62-60 Baylor win. The winner of the semifinal will advance to Monday's championship game to face either No. 1 Gonzaga or UCLA.

Tip-off is set for 5:14 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bears are favored by five points in the latest Baylor vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5.

Baylor vs. Houston spread: Bears -5

Baylor vs. Houston over-under: 134.5 points

Baylor vs. Houston money line: Bears -220, Cougars +180

BU: Team leads country in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1)

UH: Cougars lead nation in field goal percentage defense (37.3)

Why Baylor can cover

Guard Jared Butler is having an All-America season. The 6-foot-3 junior from Reserve, La., leads the Big 12 in steals per game (2.0) and ranks third in the conference in assists per game (4.8) and points per game (16.5), fourth in 3-pointers made per game (2.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (46.7) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62). For his efforts this season he was selected as one of five finalists for the Wooden Award.

In addition, Baylor is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. According to Kenpom.com, the Bears score 123.0 points per 100 possessions, which ranks third in the country. They also score 83.0 points per game, which ranks sixth.

Why Houston can cover

Houston crashes the offensive boards at an elite level. The Cougars average 14.5 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks third in the country. That bodes well against a Baylor team that is below average on the defensive glass. The Bears rank 299th in the country in defensive rebounds per game (23.4).

In addition, guard Quentin Grimes is having a breakthrough season. The 6-foot-5 junior from The Woodlands, Texas, and former Kansas recruit ranks sixth in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.4) while averaging a team-best 18.0 points. For his efforts this season he was named the American Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year.

