The Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is set and the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins have been the biggest surprise of March Madness 2021. The Bruins are just the second team in NCAA Tournament history to go from the First Four to the Final Four, joining VCU, which did so in 2011. UCLA is making its 19th appearance in the Final Four and the Bruins will face the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are looking to become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.

The Bulldogs are favored by 14 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The other Final Four matchup pits the Baylor Bears against the Houston Cougars, which tips on Saturday at 5:14 p.m. ET. Baylor has won 18 of its last 20 games, while Houston enters the Final Four having won 11 consecutive contests. Before locking in any college basketball picks, be sure to see the 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on the latest 2021 NCAA Tournament lines and released point-spread picks and over-under total selections for each Final Four matchup. You can see those selections at SportsLine.

2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions



One of the top Final Four picks the model recommends: The over (145.5) clears in Saturday's showdown between UCLA and Gonzaga. The Zags feature the nation's most potent offense, averaging 91.8 points per game this season. Gonzaga is averaging 88.3 points per game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and the Bulldogs just dropped 85 points against a USC defense that was giving up just 64.5 points per game this season.

Gonzaga is led by forward Drew Timme, who's averaging 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Timme has scored 22 or more points in each of his last three outings, which includes a strong showing against Oklahoma in the second round, recording a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

UCLA, meanwhile, scored just 51 points in its upset victory over Michigan in the Elite Eight, but the Bruins have scored 73 or more points in three of their five NCAA Tournament games. Five different players are averaging at least 10 points per game on the season for UCLA, including Johnny Juzang, who recorded 28 points against the Wolverines on Tuesday. The model says the over hits in almost 80 percent of simulations, making it one of the strongest Final Four picks.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four picks



The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in Houston vs. Baylor and UCLA vs. Gonzaga, and it says one of the underdogs provides huge value. You can only get spread and total picks for every 2021 NCAA Tournament game at SportsLine.

So what 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four spread picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog should you be all over? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned $2,200 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four odds, schedule

Saturday, April 3

Houston vs. Baylor (-5)

UCLA vs. Gonzaga (-14)