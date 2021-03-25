The 2021 NCAA bracket has already been one of the most shocking in history, and now that the Sweet 16 is set, there are still four double-digit seeds alive. That includes Oral Roberts, which became just the second 15-seed in the history of March Madness to win two games. Now, Oral Roberts will take on No. 3 Arkansas as an underdog again, with the Razorbacks favored by 11 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the 2021 March Madness bracket will also pit two Pac-12 teams against each other in the West Region, as No. 6 seed USC takes on No. 7 Oregon in a Sweet 16 matchup. Dana Altman took Oregon to the Final Four in 2017, while USC's Andy Enfield took Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 in 2013. Enfield's Trojans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest 2021 March Madness lines. Before locking in any college basketball picks, be sure to see the 2021 NCAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

This same model produced brackets that beat nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time, and has called 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. In a topsy-turvy 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, the model entered the Sweet 16 with all of its Final Four teams intact.

Now, the model has locked in on the latest 2021 NCAA Tournament lines and released point-spread picks and over-under total selections for every Sweet 16 matchup. You can see those selections at SportsLine.

2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions



Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser is cementing himself as one of the best mid-major coaches in the country with another deep NCAA Tournament run just three seasons after taking the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018. Loyola-Chicago looked dominant in wins over Georgia Tech and Drake to earn a Sweet 16 appearance against Oregon State and is favored by 6.5 in the latest college basketball odds. Loyola-Chicago is 18-9-1 against the spread this season, but Oregon State has been slightly better, going 20-9-1.

In the East Region, UCLA is the only team that has earned three victories in March Madness 2021 after beating Michigan State in the First Four. The Bruins will take on No. 2 seed Alabama on Sunday, and the Crimson Tide are favored by six after surviving a scare against Iona and then dominating Maryland. Can the Bruins become the only First Four team besides VCU to play in a regional final?

Here's how SportsLine's model sees the 2021 March Madness Sweet 16 bracket playing out straight-up, and you can visit SportsLine now to get 2021 NCAA Tournament spread picks for every game.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament picks



The model has made the call on which team covers in each Sweet 16 game. It says UCLA (+5.5) stays within the spread against Alabama. It says there's a No. 1 seed that gets a massive scare. You can only get spread and total picks for every 2021 NCAA Tournament game at SportsLine.

2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 odds, schedule

Saturday, March 27

Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon State (+6.5, 125.5)

Baylor vs. Villanova (+6.5, 139)

Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts (+11, 159)

Houston vs. Syracuse (+6, 140)



Sunday, March 28

Gonzaga vs. Creighton (+13.5, 158.5)

Michigan vs. Florida State (+3, 144.5)

Alabama vs. UCLA (+5.5, 142.5)

USC vs. Oregon (+1, 139)