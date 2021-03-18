Countless college basketball junkies feel the need to make up for lost time after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the NCAA Tournament last year. The 2021 NCAA Tournament is officially on, as all 68 invitees discovered their fate Sunday and the action begins Thursday with a play-in game between Texas Southern (16-8) and Mount St. Mary's (12-10) as they get things rolling with a 5:10 p.m. ET tip-off. Later Thursday night, a couple of traditional college basketball powers find themselves in the play-in spotlight as the Michigan State Spartans (15-12) and UCLA Bruins (17-9) collide in a 10 p.m. ET tip-off. The Spartans are two-point favorites in the latest college basketball spreads from William Hill Sportsbook for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Other storylines include whether undefeated Gonzaga (26-0), the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament 2021, will capture its first title in school history and in doing so complete the first undefeated, championship season since Indiana did so under iconic coach Bobby Knight in 1976. Coincidentally, 1976 also was the last year in which neither Duke nor Kentucky was part of the NCAA Tournament field, but both proverbial blue bloods struggled this year and will be watching the action from home. William Hill has posted 2021 NCAA Tournament odds for game. Before locking in any college basketball picks, be sure to see the 2021 NCAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the model's selections includes No. 5-seeded Creighton (-7) rolling to a double-figure victory Saturday against No. 12-seeded UC Santa Barbara in a West Region matchup with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bluejays cover in almost 70 percent of simulations, while the over (138) clears well over 70 percent of the time.

The Bluejays (20-8) were blown out 73-48 by underdog darling Georgetown in the Big East Tournament, but had won seven of nine prior to that performance. The model sees Creighton finding its offensive flow and generating at least 80 points against a stout Santa Barbara defense that allows just 62.8 points per contest.

Creighton should have an edge in depth as nine players average double figures in minutes played and five average double figures in scoring, led by junior guard Marcus Zegarowski at 15.5 points per game.

The Gauchos (20-4) captured the Big West regular-season and tournament titles, earning an automatic bid with a 79-63 victory over UC Irvine in the title game. They enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 having won 18 of their last 19 overall.

2021 NCAA Tournament odds, schedule

Thursday, March 18

Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's (pick'em)

Drake vs. Wichita State (pick'em)

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State (+3)

UCLA vs. Michigan State (-2)

Friday, March 19

Virginia Tech vs. Florida (pick'em)

Colgate vs. Arkansas (-8.5)

Drexel vs. Illinois (-22.5)

Utah State vs. Texas Tech (-4.5)

Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State (-16.5)

Hartford vs. Baylor (-26)

Georgia Tech vs. Loyola-Chicago (-3)

Oregon State vs. Tennessee (-7.5)

Liberty vs. Oklahoma State (-7.5)

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (-1.5)

Cleveland State vs. Houston (-20.5)

North Texas vs. Purdue (-7.5)

Syracuse vs. San Diego State (-3)

Morehead State vs. West Virginia (-12.5)

Winthrop vs. Villanova (-6.5)

Saturday, March 20

Georgetown vs. Colorado (-5)

UNC Greensboro vs. Florida State (-10.5)

Eastern Washington vs. Kansas (-10.5)

St. Bonaventure vs. LSU (-1.5)

UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton (-7.5)

Iona vs. Alabama (-17)

Grand Canyon vs. Iowa (-14.5)

Maryland vs. Connecticut (-3)

Ohio vs. Virginia (-7.5)

Missouri vs. Oklahoma (-2)

Abilene Christian vs. Texas (-8.5)

VCU vs. Oregon (-5.5)