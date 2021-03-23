Underdogs wreaked havoc on the 2021 NCAA bracket, pulling upset after upset and covering at a high rate through the first two rounds. The Sweet 16 begins on Saturday, and William Hill Sportsbook has updated its 2021 NCAA Tournament odds for each matchup. Top overall seed Gonzaga is laying 13.5 points against No. 5 Creighton in the West Region. And after blowing out Kansas, No. 6 USC is a one-point favorite against No. 7 Oregon in the latest college basketball odds for the Sweet 16.

Which teams will advance through the updated 2021 March Madness bracket? And which teams have the best value for your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks against the spread in the Sweet 16? Before locking in any college basketball picks on those games or others, be sure to see the 2021 NCAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

This same model produced brackets that beat nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time, and has called 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. In a topsy-turvy 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, the model entered the Sweet 16 with all of its Final Four teams intact.

Now, the model has locked in on the latest 2021 NCAA Tournament lines and released point-spread picks and over-under total selections for every Sweet 16 matchup. You can see those selections at SportsLine.

2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions



March Madness is no stranger to chaos, but the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has been disrupted even more than normal. No region went chalk. Double-digit seeds No. 11 Syracuse, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Loyola-Chicago and No. 15 Oral Roberts have all advanced to the 2021 March Madness Sweet 16.

The college basketball lines are tightening up for the Sweet 16, with William Hill listing six of the games with spreads of 6.5 points or fewer. There's still the potential for 2021 March Madness upsets, however, with Arkansas at -11 versus Oral Roberts and Gonzaga at -13.5 against Creighton. Here's how SportsLine's model sees the Sweet 16 bracket playing out straight-up, and you can visit SportsLine now to get 2021 NCAA Tournament spread picks for every game.

The model has made the call on which team covers in each Sweet 16 game. It says UCLA (+5.5) stays within the spread against Alabama. It says there's a No. 1 seed that gets a massive scare. You can only get spread and total picks for every 2021 NCAA Tournament game at SportsLine.

So what 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round spread picks can you make with confidence? And which No. 1 seed gets a huge scare? Check out the college basketball odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned $2,200 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 odds, schedule

Saturday, March 27

Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon State (+6.5, 125.5)

Baylor vs. Villanova (+6.5, 139)

Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts (+11, 159)

Houston vs. Syracuse (+6, 140)



Sunday, March 28

Gonzaga vs. Creighton (+13.5, 158.5)

Michigan vs. Florida State (+3, 144.5)

Alabama vs. UCLA (+5.5, 142.5)

USC vs. Oregon (+1, 139)