It was a long, arduous wait, but March Madness has finally reentered our lives. We are just days away from the 2021 NCAA Tournament kicking off the festivities as one of the best sporting spectacles around the world descends upon Indiana with all 68 teams in tow. The selection committee made its official selections on Sunday and now is the perfect time to get to know who is in the Big Dance with our printable bracket. However, making picks doesn't help if you don't know when the games themselves are being played.

It's been almost two years since the last NCAA Tournament game, but that changes March 18 when the First Four tips off and signifies the beginning of the long-awaited return of the Big Dance. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year's event, it will be a joyous occasion for diehard college basketball fans and casual observers alike.

With the world still not out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has moved every game to the state of Indiana to form some sort of bubble around the 68 teams involved in the tournament. Most games will be played near the capital city of Indianapolis. Plus, the schedule has shifted slightly as the First Four will all be played on Thursday as opposed to the traditional Tuesday-Wednesday slot. And the first weekend games will take place Friday-Monday as opposed to Thursday-Sunday.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. It is not completed just yet as we still need to know formal tip times, announcer schedules and TV assignments -- but all of that will be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. For now, let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Thursday night with the First Four.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Time (ET) Matchup TV 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's truTV 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State TBS 8:40 p.m. (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State truTV 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State TBS

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida CBS 12:45 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas truTV 1:15 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois TBS 1:45 p.m. (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech TNT 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State CBS 3:30 p.m. (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor truTV 4 p.m. (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago TBS 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee TNT 6:25 p.m. (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State TBS 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina CBS 7:15 p.m. (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston truTV 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue TNT 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia truTV 9:57 p.m. (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova TNT

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado CBS 12:45 p.m. (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State truTV 1:15 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas TBS 1:45 p.m. (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU TNT 3 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan CBS 3:30 p.m. (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton truTV4 4 p.m. (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama TBS 4:30 p.m. (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC TNT 6:25 p.m. (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa TBS 7:10 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn CBS 7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia truTV 7:25 p.m. (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma TNT 9:20 p.m. (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas truTV 9:57 p.m. (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium

