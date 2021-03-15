We've waited long enough for its return, and now the 2021 NCAA Tournament has finally arrived. It's great to learn the 68-team field and download a printable bracket to get in on the action, but it's all for naught if you don't know when the games themselves are being played! That's why we're here.
It's been almost two years since the last NCAA Tournament game, but that changes March 18 when the First Four tips off and signifies the beginning of the long-awaited return of the Big Dance. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year's event, it will be a joyous occasion for diehard college basketball fans and casual observers alike.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the NCAA made the call to host the entire event in the state of Indiana with most games in or around the capital city of Indianapolis to create some sort of bubble. While games are typically held Thursday-Sunday for this event, the first weekend will run Friday-Monday to give more time for testing and observation of protocols. Then the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will go from Saturday-Tuesday of the following week.
Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. It is not completed just yet as we still need to know formal tip times, announcer schedules and TV assignments -- but all of that will be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. For now, let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Thursday night with the First Four.
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's
|truTV
|6:27 p.m.
|(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State
|TBS
|8:40 p.m.
|(16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
|TBS
First round
Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
|(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
|(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
|TNT
|3 p.m.
|(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
|(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
|truTV
|4 p.m.
|(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
|(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
|(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
|(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
|(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
|(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
|(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
|(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
|TNT
Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
|(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
|(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
|(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
|(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
|TNT
|3 p.m.
|(16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
|(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
|truTV4
|4 p.m.
|(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
|(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
|(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
|(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
|(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
|(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
|TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas OIl Stadium
