The chaotic action of the 2021 NCAA Tournament has arrived. If you needed proof of that, you only need to look as far as the happenings of the First Four on Thursday and first-round action that went down on Friday. The most notable piece of history that occurred happened on Friday as No. 15 seed Oral Roberts etched its name in the history books by upsetting No. 2 seed Ohio State. The March Madness is back, folks!
The Saturday action gets underway at 12:15 p.m. ET, when No. 12 seed Georgetown and No. 5 seed Colorado square off on CBS. The action will run throughout the day before concluding with No. 10 seed VCU facing No. 7 seed Oregon in the nightcap on TNT at 9:57.
There are some notable changes for this year's NCAA Tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For one thing, all the games are being played in Indiana to reduced the amount of travel required for the participants. But where casual fans will notice the most difference is in the dates of each round. Traditionally, the first round has started on Thursday with the second round being completed by Sunday.
Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every first round game slated to take place on Saturday.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Results
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap
|6:27 p.m.
|(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap
|8:40 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap
First round
Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
|Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68
|Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49
|Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53
|Recap
|3 p.m.
| (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)
|Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55
|Recap
|4 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60
|Recap
|4:30 p.m.
| (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56
|Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
| (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62
|Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56
|Recap
|7:25 p.m.
| (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69
|Recap
|9:20 p.m.
| (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62
|Recap
|9:50 p.m.
| (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67
|Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63
|Recap
Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
|(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
|CBS (watch live)
|12:45 p.m.
|(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
|truTV (watch live)
|1:15 p.m.
|(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
|TBS (watch live)
|1:45 p.m.
|(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
|TNT (watch live)
|3 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
|CBS (watch live)
|3:30 p.m.
|(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
|TBS (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(11) Drake vs. (6) USC
|TNT (watch live)
|6:25 p.m.
|(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
|TBS (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
|CBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
|truTV (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
|TNT (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
|CBS (watch live)
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
|truTV (watch live)
|9:57 p.m.
|(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
|TNT (watch live)
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
12:10 p.m.
(1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
CBS (watch live)
2:40 p.m.
(1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin
CBS (watch live)
5:15 p.m.
(3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse
CBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.
(3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.
(2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers
TBS (watch live)
7:45 p.m.
(7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts
truTV (watch live)
8:45 p.m.
(5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.
(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State
TBS (watch live)
Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium