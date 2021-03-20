The chaotic action of the 2021 NCAA Tournament has arrived. If you needed proof of that, you only need to look as far as the happenings of the First Four on Thursday and first-round action that went down on Friday. The most notable piece of history that occurred happened on Friday as No. 15 seed Oral Roberts etched its name in the history books by upsetting No. 2 seed Ohio State. The March Madness is back, folks!

The Saturday action gets underway at 12:15 p.m. ET, when No. 12 seed Georgetown and No. 5 seed Colorado square off on CBS. The action will run throughout the day before concluding with No. 10 seed VCU facing No. 7 seed Oregon in the nightcap on TNT at 9:57.

There are some notable changes for this year's NCAA Tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For one thing, all the games are being played in Indiana to reduced the amount of travel required for the participants. But where casual fans will notice the most difference is in the dates of each round. Traditionally, the first round has started on Thursday with the second round being completed by Sunday.

Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every first round game slated to take place on Saturday.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Time (ET) Matchup/Results 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap 8:40 p.m. (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup Results 12:15 p.m. (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)

Recap 12:45 p.m. (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68

Recap 1:15 p.m. (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49

Recap 1:45 p.m. (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53

Recap 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)

Recap 3:30 p.m. (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55

Recap 4 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60

Recap 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56

Recap 6:25 p.m. (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60

Recap 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62

Recap 7:15 p.m. (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56

Recap 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69

Recap 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56

Recap 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62

Recap

9:50 p.m. (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67

Recap 9:57 p.m. (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63

Recap

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium