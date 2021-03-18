March Madness was not in the lives of college basketball last year, but after a long wait and one of the more unique college basketball seasons we will ever witness, the 2021 NCAA Tournament is almost set to begin. The selection committee made its official selections on Sunday and now is the perfect time to get to know who is in the Big Dance with our printable bracket. However, making picks doesn't help if you don't know when the games themselves are being played.

The schedule will be slightly different than the traditional setup, however, because of the pandemic and testing protocols in place. As noted above, the First Four will on be played on Thursday instead of the normal Tuesday and Wednesday setup. And the first weekend will be shifted a day back with action from Friday-Monday instead of Thursday-Sunday.

In total, there will be 36 games over the next three days, which is a college basketball fan's paradise. There are sure to be plenty of upsets and major storylines to emerge from the first round as we get back in the swing of things two years removed from the last Big Dance.

Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every first round game slated to take place on Friday and Saturday.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Thursday night with the First Four.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Time (ET) Matchup TV 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's truTV 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State TBS 8:40 p.m. (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State truTV 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State TBS

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida CBS 12:45 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas truTV 1:15 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois TBS 1:45 p.m. (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech TNT 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State CBS 3:30 p.m. (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor truTV 4 p.m. (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago TBS 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee TNT 6:25 p.m. (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State TBS 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina CBS 7:15 p.m. (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston truTV 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue TNT 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia truTV 9:57 p.m. (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova TNT

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado CBS 12:45 p.m. (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State truTV 1:15 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas TBS 1:45 p.m. (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU TNT 3 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan CBS 3:30 p.m. (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton truTV4 4 p.m. (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama TBS 4:30 p.m. (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC TNT 6:25 p.m. (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa TBS 7:10 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn CBS 7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia truTV 7:25 p.m. (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma TNT 9:20 p.m. (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas truTV 9:57 p.m. (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas OIl Stadium

