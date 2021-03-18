March Madness was not in the lives of college basketball last year, but after a long wait and one of the more unique college basketball seasons we will ever witness, the 2021 NCAA Tournament is almost set to begin. The selection committee made its official selections on Sunday and now is the perfect time to get to know who is in the Big Dance with our printable bracket. However, making picks doesn't help if you don't know when the games themselves are being played.
The schedule will be slightly different than the traditional setup, however, because of the pandemic and testing protocols in place. As noted above, the First Four will on be played on Thursday instead of the normal Tuesday and Wednesday setup. And the first weekend will be shifted a day back with action from Friday-Monday instead of Thursday-Sunday.
In total, there will be 36 games over the next three days, which is a college basketball fan's paradise. There are sure to be plenty of upsets and major storylines to emerge from the first round as we get back in the swing of things two years removed from the last Big Dance.
Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every first round game slated to take place on Friday and Saturday.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions, including our best bets for the opening round below.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Thursday night with the First Four.
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's
|truTV
|6:27 p.m.
|(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State
|TBS
|8:40 p.m.
|(16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
|TBS
First round
Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
|(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
|(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
|TNT
|3 p.m.
|(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
|(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
|truTV
|4 p.m.
|(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
|(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
|(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
|(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
|(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
|(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
|(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
|(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
|TNT
Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
|(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
|(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
|(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
|(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
|TNT
|3 p.m.
|(16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
|(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
|truTV4
|4 p.m.
|(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
|(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
|(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
|(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
|(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
|(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
|TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas OIl Stadium
