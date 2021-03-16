Six of the most high-profile NCAA Tournament officials have been removed from this year's March Madness after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing efforts, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Among those who were sent home include Ted Valentine, John Higgins, Kipp Kissinger and Roger Ayers.

All four officials rank in the top 12 of KenPom's season-long "officials rankings."

The referees were told to arrive by Sunday night to check into their hotel and were asked by the NCAA to stay there to follow protocols. Upon their arrival, however, their rooms weren't ready and there wasn't food. They were given permission to leave for dinner, and a sliver of the group went to a steakhouse in Indianapolis together that caused some of them to be removed by contact tracing. Only later when they returned to the hotel and took COVID-19 tests did they discover that one of the officials tested positive for the virus.

The NCAA has implemented strict protocols for players, coaches and staffers in this year's NCAA Tournament, including assigned seating for bus rides, to try and avoid contact tracing wiping out large swaths of teams and wreaking havoc on the bracket. But a positive test for one of the officials that wipes out some of the most highly-regarded referees for the sports's biggest annual event is a challenging pill for the NCAA to swallow as the week is just beginning