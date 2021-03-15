The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket is set as coaches and players are now making plans to travel to Indianapolis for the most unique edition of college basketball's grande finale since the event began. The NCAA Tournament bubble has a different look each season, but this year it was particularly tough for the Selection Committee to compare teams on the edge of the field because of the lack of nonconference games and, in some cases, limited data points because of COVID-19 pauses.

A whole year after the pandemic put a stop to the tournament, its lasting impact on the sport lingers as teams not only missed out on the opportunity to add quality wins to their resume, but also wait for the potential replacement duty if a team drops has to drop out before 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

So as we dive into the snubs from this year's tournament field, it's worth noting that at least one could find themselves competing for a national championship as one of the substitute teams if a squad currently in the field fails to meet NCAA Tournament COVID protocol.

The order of replacement, according to the Selection Committee, will be: Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and then Ole Miss.

Once the bracket is locked on Tuesday night, any issues that prevent a team from playing would result in the opponent advancing to the next round. So these teams at the top of the list of snubs finds themselves in a strange position where they are both preparing to be a top seed in the Frisco, Texas-based NIT field or jumping into action as a replacement team if someone has to drop out in the next 48 hours.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the snubs, and the results that prevented each from making the field of 68.

Louisville (13-7)

The Cardinals are one of the teams who finished the year with a limited amount of games (20) because of COVID pauses. Particularly unique and frustrating for Louisville are the two games it had against fellow ACC bubble team Syracuse -- who did make the field --that were postponed/canceled prior to tip-off. The Cardinals' resume did not have an overwhelming amount of quality wins, but there was also a lack of opportunities which also added weight to the bad losses.

Loss(es) that hurt the most: Five of Louisville's six regular-season losses came to teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but a six-point loss at Miami stands out as the low point on the profile. Losing to Duke in the ACC Tournament hurt, but mostly because it eliminated a shot at Florida State, which could have been the quality win Louisville needed to go from first team out to last team in.

Colorado State (18-6)

The Rams were a good team in 2021, and it showed in quality wins against both San Diego State and Utah State in the regular season. Unfortunately, those two wins were the only victories in Quad 1 opportunities to go with four losses, and the Rams were 3-6 combined against the first two quadrants. You'd think Colorado State would get credit for beating both of those tourney-bound foes on the road, but it wasn't enough when it came time for splitting hairs on the bubble.

Loss(es) that hurt the most: There aren't any bad losses on this profile! Colorado State went 14-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 opportunities, and the worst losses were an early-season defeat to Saint Mary's and the regular-season finale against Nevada. That last one against the Wolf Pack hurts the most because it was an 85-82 game, and if flipped to a win, might have changed their fate on Selection Sunday.

Saint Louis (14-6)

This is arguably the most interesting snub case in NCAA Tournament history. The Billikens were 7-1 on Dec. 23 with wins against LSU and NC State and their only loss coming to Minnesota on the road. They then went into an extended COVID pause that kept the team sidelined until Jan. 26. Upon returning from this month-long break, Saint Louis dropped two straight: to Dayton at home and La Salle on the road. They got their feet under them, beat eventual A10 champion St. Bonaventure and went on to win six of their final eight games. Any coach will tell you the return from COVID pause is difficult on a team, so should it have been taken into consideration when judging those losses? Teams are allowed to have results considered differently for injuries, so why not a COVID pause?

Losses(es) that hurt the most: The second loss to Dayton, giving the Flyers a season sweep over Saint Louis, could have ultimately played a role even if the committee were giving the Billikens some leeway for their performance in return to action. But that loss was on the road while the post-pause loss to the Flyers was at home, and combined with the La Salle defeat, gave Saint Louis two Quad 3 losses.

Ole Miss (16-11)

The Rebels were 7-9 in the first two quadrants and carried a heavy loss total which outweighed the quality wins on the profile. Ole Miss had a season sweep of both Missouri and Auburn, but in those 11 defeats were two Quad 3 losses with few great wins to bring some balance to the bubble argument. Losing to LSU by three in the conference tournament didn't hurt Ole Miss' resume, but instead stands out as perhaps the greatest disappointment down the stretch since a win against the Tigers would have given the committee more to think about on Selection Sunday.

Loss(es) that hurt the most: Two losses to Georgia and a five-point loss at Vanderbilt stand out as the spots where the Rebels could have changed their fortunes, along with a 10-point home loss to Mississippi State.

The Mountain West was the most bubble-heavy conference with Utah State, Colorado State and Boise State all dancing on the cut line. The Broncos join the Rams on the outside looking in after failing to match home and road performances in 2021. Boise State was 10-1 at home but just 4-6 on the road, and in total was 4-7 combined in Quad 1 and Quad 2 opportunities. There are major conference teams with losing records in the first two quadrants that made the NCAA Tournament, but the Broncos didn't have the strength of schedule advantages or enough quality wins to beat them out for bubble arguments. Oh yeah, and there's a Quad 4 loss on the profile.

Loss(es) that hurt the most: Losing to Fresno State at home by three is the Quad 4 loss that will haunt the Broncos all offseason. A one-and-done showing in the Mountain West conference tournament only furthered the chances that Boise State would end up on the wrong side of the bubble, but losing to Nevada on a neutral site (albeit the third loss to Nevada of the season) alone wasn't going to doom their tournament chances. The almost wins that hurt the most were back-to-back losses to San Diego State -- first in overtime and then by four in the rematch two days later.

The Tigers tried to make things interesting by pushing Houston in the AAC Tournament but fell short and landed on the wrong side of the bubble on Selection Sunday. Despite having one of the most efficient defensive ratings in the country, Memphis never stood much of a chance in bubble debates as long as it had zero Quad 1 wins. Beating Houston absolutely could have changed that, but since the Tigers didn't, Penny Hardaway's team finished the season 0-4 in Quad 1 opportunities and 4-3 in Quad 2 chances. A combined record of 4-7 in the first two quadrants isn't going to get it done with a sub-50 NET ranking, and now the Tigers enter KenPom history as one of the few teams to finish top five in defensive efficiency without making the NCAA Tournament.

Loss(es) that hurt the most: A home loss to Tulsa counts as Memphis' lone Quad 3 loss, but it's just as frustrating to know that the Golden Hurricane swept the season series. Flip those two losses -- one on Dec. 21 and one on Jan. 17 in the return from more than two weeks off -- and Memphis might be in the NCAA Tournament.