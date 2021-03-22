If it wasn't obvious already, Sunday's action made it clear that higher-seeded teams should be on high alert in this NCAA Tournament. One No. 1 seed already took a second round loss with No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago knocking off Illinois. Now, a couple more are preparing to take the court Monday hoping to avoid a similar fate.

We'll get to see top overall seed Gonzaga early in the day as the Bulldogs face No. 8 seed Oklahoma at 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS. The Zags are a perfect 27-0, but the Sooners may be the best squad Gonzaga has faced since their solid run through a tough nonconference schedule.

But the most vulnerable No. 1 seed may be Michigan, which will face a hot LSU squad after the No. 8 seed Tigers handled business against St. Bonaventure in the first round. LSU has the nation's top-scoring freshman in Cam Thomas, and the Wolverines are still without one of their top players as Isaiah Livers deals with a foot injury.

By night's end, the full Sweet 16 will be set as we wind down the second round of what has been a crazy NCAA Tournament so far.

Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every second round game slated to take place on Monday. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. All times Eastern

So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for more March Madness. All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 12:10 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 Recap 2:40 p.m. (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 Recap 5:15 p.m. (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 Recap 6:10 p.m. (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 Recap 7:10 p.m. (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 Recap 7:45 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 Recap 8:45 p.m. (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 Recap 9:40 p.m. (4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State Recap

Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Time (ET) Matchup TV 2:40 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State TBS 5:15 p.m. (1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova CBS 7:25 p.m. (3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts TBS 9:55 p.m. (2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse TBS



Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Time (ET) Matchup/Results 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap 8:40 p.m. (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup Results 12:15 p.m. (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)

Recap 12:45 p.m. (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68

Recap 1:15 p.m. (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49

Recap 1:45 p.m. (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53

Recap 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)

Recap 3:30 p.m. (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55

Recap 4 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60

Recap 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56

Recap 6:25 p.m. (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60

Recap 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62

Recap 7:15 p.m. (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56

Recap 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69

Recap 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56

Recap 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62

Recap

9:50 p.m. (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67

Recap 9:57 p.m. (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63

Recap

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium