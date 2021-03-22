If it wasn't obvious already, Sunday's action made it clear that higher-seeded teams should be on high alert in this NCAA Tournament. One No. 1 seed already took a second round loss with No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago knocking off Illinois. Now, a couple more are preparing to take the court Monday hoping to avoid a similar fate.
We'll get to see top overall seed Gonzaga early in the day as the Bulldogs face No. 8 seed Oklahoma at 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS. The Zags are a perfect 27-0, but the Sooners may be the best squad Gonzaga has faced since their solid run through a tough nonconference schedule.
But the most vulnerable No. 1 seed may be Michigan, which will face a hot LSU squad after the No. 8 seed Tigers handled business against St. Bonaventure in the first round. LSU has the nation's top-scoring freshman in Cam Thomas, and the Wolverines are still without one of their top players as Isaiah Livers deals with a foot injury.
By night's end, the full Sweet 16 will be set as we wind down the second round of what has been a crazy NCAA Tournament so far.
Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every second round game slated to take place on Monday. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for more March Madness. All times Eastern
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58
Recap
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63
Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72
Recap
|6:10 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66
Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60
Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78
Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61
Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State
Recap
Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:10 p.m.
|(7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa
CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga
CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLA
TBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton
TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(8) LSU vs. (1) Michigan
CBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida State
TBS
|8:45 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama
TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(6) USC vs. (3) Kansas
CBS
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
2:40 p.m.
(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State
TBS
5:15 p.m.
(1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova
CBS
7:25 p.m.
(3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts
TBS
|9:55 p.m.
|(2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse
|TBS
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
First Four
Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Results
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap
|6:27 p.m.
|(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap
|8:40 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap
First round
Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68
Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49
Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53
Recap
|3 p.m.
| (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)
Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55
Recap
|4 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60
Recap
|4:30 p.m.
| (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56
Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60
Recap
|7:10 p.m.
| (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62
Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56
Recap
|7:25 p.m.
| (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69
Recap
|9:20 p.m.
| (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56
Recap
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62
Recap
|9:50 p.m.
| (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67
Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63
Recap
Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73
Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54
Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84
Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61
Recap
|3 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66
Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62
Recap
|4 p.m.
|(2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55
Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56
Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74
Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54
Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58
Recap
|7:25 p.m.
|(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68
Recap
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55
Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62
Recap
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52
Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(7) Oregon "no-contest" over (7) VCU
Story