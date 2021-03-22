march-madness.jpg
Getty Images

If it wasn't obvious already, Sunday's action made it clear that higher-seeded teams should be on high alert in this NCAA Tournament. One No. 1 seed already took a second round loss with No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago knocking off Illinois. Now, a couple more are preparing to take the court Monday hoping to avoid a similar fate. 

We'll get to see top overall seed Gonzaga early in the day as the Bulldogs face No. 8 seed Oklahoma at 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS. The Zags are a perfect 27-0, but the Sooners may be the best squad Gonzaga has faced since their solid run through a tough nonconference schedule.

But the most vulnerable No. 1 seed may be Michigan, which will face a hot LSU squad after the No. 8 seed Tigers handled business against St. Bonaventure in the first round. LSU has the nation's top-scoring freshman in Cam Thomas, and the Wolverines are still without one of their top players as Isaiah Livers deals with a foot injury.

By night's end, the full Sweet 16 will be set as we wind down the second round of what has been a crazy NCAA Tournament so far.

Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every second round game slated to take place on Monday. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for more March Madness. All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET)MatchupTV/Results
12:10 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 Recap
2:40 p.m. (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 Recap
5:15 p.m. (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 Recap
6:10 p.m. (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 Recap
7:10 p.m. (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 Recap
7:45 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 Recap
8:45 p.m. (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 Recap
9:40 p.m.  (4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State Recap

Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET)MatchupTV
12:10 p.m. (7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa CBS (watch live)
2:40 p.m. (8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS (watch live)
5:15 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLATBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m. (8) LSU vs. (1) MichiganCBS (watch live)
7:45 p.m. (5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida StateTBS (watch live)
8:45 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.  (6) USC vs. (3) KansasCBS (watch live)

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Time (ET)MatchupTV

2:40 p.m.

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State

TBS

5:15 p.m.

(1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova

CBS

7:25 p.m.

(3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts

TBS

9:55 p.m.(2) Houston vs. (11) SyracuseTBS


Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Time (ET)Matchup/Results
5:10 p.m.(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap
6:27 p.m. (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap
8:40 p.m. (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap
9:57 p.m.(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET)MatchupResults
12:15 p.m.(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
 Recap
12:45 p.m.(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68
 Recap
1:15 p.m.(1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49
 Recap
1:45 p.m.(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53
 Recap
3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)
 Recap
3:30 p.m.(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55
 Recap
4 p.m.(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60
 Recap
4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56
 Recap
6:25 p.m.(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60
 Recap
7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62
 Recap
7:15 p.m.(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56
 Recap
7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69
 Recap
9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56
 Recap
9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62
 Recap
9:50 p.m. (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67
 Recap
9:57 p.m.(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63
 Recap

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET)MatchupResults
12:15 p.m.  (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 Recap
12:45 p.m. (4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 Recap
1:15 p.m.(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 Recap
1:45 p.m.(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 Recap
3 p.m. (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 Recap
3:30 p.m.(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 Recap
4 p.m. (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 Recap
4:30 p.m.(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56
 Recap
6:25 p.m.(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 Recap
7:10 p.m.(10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54 Recap
7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 Recap
7:25 p.m.(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 Recap
9:20 p.m.(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 Recap
9:40 p.m. (11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 Recap
9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 Recap
9:57 p.m.(7) Oregon "no-contest" over (7) VCU Story