Sixty NCAA Tournament games have been completed and just seven remain as we creep closer toward crowning a new national champion for the first time since 2019. The Sweet 16 provided more drama over the weekend, and now the field is down to just eight teams.

By the time Monday night's action is over, just six will be left standing after the first two Elite Eight games. No. 2 seed Houston takes on No. 12 seed Oregon State in the first matchup of the night, while No. 1 seed Baylor squares off with No. 3 seed Arkansas in the nightcap.

The games figure to provide stark contrasts in styles. Houston and Oregon State are defensive-oriented teams that prefer to play at a slower pace. Meanwhile, Arkansas is one of the fastest teams in the country, and Baylor will have no problem getting up and down the court to keep pace with the Razorbacks.

With two spots in the Final Four on the line, expect all four teams in action Monday to leave it all out on the court. It's already been a memorable season for all four, but a Final Four appearance would make it truly historic.

Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every game slated to take place this Sunday and Monday. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS and TBS. And, as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for more March Madness. All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight



Monday, March 29

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 7:15 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston CBS (watch live) 9:57 p.m. (3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor CBS (watch live)





Tuesday, March 29

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 7:15 p.m. (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

First Four

Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall

Time (ET) Matchup/Results 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap 8:40 p.m. (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap

First round

Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup Results 12:15 p.m. (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)

Recap 12:45 p.m. (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68

Recap 1:15 p.m. (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49

Recap 1:45 p.m. (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53

Recap 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)

Recap 3:30 p.m. (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55

Recap 4 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60

Recap 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56

Recap 6:25 p.m. (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60

Recap 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62

Recap 7:15 p.m. (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56

Recap 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69

Recap 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56

Recap 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62

Recap

9:50 p.m. (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67

Recap 9:57 p.m. (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63

Recap

Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup Results 12:15 p.m. (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 Recap 12:45 p.m. (4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 Recap 1:15 p.m. (3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 Recap 1:45 p.m. (8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 Recap 3 p.m. (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 Recap 3:30 p.m. (5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 Recap 4 p.m. (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 Recap 4:30 p.m. (6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56

Recap

6:25 p.m. (2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 Recap 7:10 p.m. (10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54 Recap 7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 Recap 7:25 p.m. (8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 Recap 9:20 p.m. (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 Recap 9:40 p.m. (11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 Recap 9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 Recap 9:57 p.m. (7) Oregon "no-contest" over (7) VCU Story

Second Round

Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup Results 12:10 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 Recap 2:40 p.m. (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 Recap 5:15 p.m. (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 Recap 6:10 p.m. (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 Recap 7:10 p.m. (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 Recap 7:45 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 Recap 8:45 p.m. (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 Recap 9:40 p.m. (4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State Recap

Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup Results 12:10 p.m. (7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80 Recap 2:40 p.m. (1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 81 Recap 5:15 p.m. (11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47 Recap 6:10 p.m. (5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58 Recap 7:10 p.m. (1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78 Recap 7:45 p.m. (4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53 Recap 8:45 p.m. (2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77 Recap 9:40 p.m. (6) USC 85, (3) Kansas 51 Recap

Sweet 16



Saturday, March 27

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 2:40 p.m. (12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58 Recap 5:15 p.m. (1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51 Recap 7:25 p.m. (3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70 Recap 9:55 p.m. (2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46 Recap



Sunday, March 28

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse