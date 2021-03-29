Sixty NCAA Tournament games have been completed and just seven remain as we creep closer toward crowning a new national champion for the first time since 2019. The Sweet 16 provided more drama over the weekend, and now the field is down to just eight teams.
By the time Monday night's action is over, just six will be left standing after the first two Elite Eight games. No. 2 seed Houston takes on No. 12 seed Oregon State in the first matchup of the night, while No. 1 seed Baylor squares off with No. 3 seed Arkansas in the nightcap.
The games figure to provide stark contrasts in styles. Houston and Oregon State are defensive-oriented teams that prefer to play at a slower pace. Meanwhile, Arkansas is one of the fastest teams in the country, and Baylor will have no problem getting up and down the court to keep pace with the Razorbacks.
With two spots in the Final Four on the line, expect all four teams in action Monday to leave it all out on the court. It's already been a memorable season for all four, but a Final Four appearance would make it truly historic.
Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every game slated to take place this Sunday and Monday. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS and TBS. And, as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for more March Madness. All times Eastern
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
|7:15 p.m.
|(12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston
|CBS (watch live)
|9:57 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor
|CBS (watch live)
Tuesday, March 29
Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
|7:15 p.m.
|(6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan
|TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
First Four
Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Results
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap
|6:27 p.m.
|(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap
|8:40 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap
First round
Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
|Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68
|Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49
|Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53
|Recap
|3 p.m.
| (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)
|Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55
|Recap
|4 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60
|Recap
|4:30 p.m.
| (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56
|Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
| (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62
|Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56
|Recap
|7:25 p.m.
| (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69
|Recap
|9:20 p.m.
| (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62
| Recap
|9:50 p.m.
| (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67
|Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63
|Recap
Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73
|Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54
|Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84
|Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61
|Recap
|3 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66
|Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62
|Recap
|4 p.m.
|(2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55
|Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56
| Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54
|Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58
|Recap
|7:25 p.m.
|(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68
|Recap
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62
|Recap
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52
|Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(7) Oregon "no-contest" over (7) VCU
|Story
Second Round
Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58
|Recap
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63
|Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72
|Recap
|6:10 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60
|Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78
|Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State
|Recap
Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:10 p.m.
|(7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80
|Recap
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 81
|Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47
|Recap
|6:10 p.m.
|(5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78
|Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|(4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53
|Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|(2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(6) USC 85, (3) Kansas 51
|Recap
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
2:40 p.m.
|(12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58
5:15 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51
7:25 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70
|9:55 p.m.
|(2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46
|Recap
Sunday, March 28
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
2:10 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 83, (5) Creighton 65
5 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 76, (4) Florida State 58
7:15 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 88, (2) Alabama 78 (OT)
|9:45 p.m.
|(6) USC 82, (7) Oregon 68
|Recap