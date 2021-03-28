Three of college basketball's best freshmen will be in action during Sunday's Sweet 16 action as the NCAA Tournament field is whittled down to just eight teams. Normally, veteran-laden teams shine at this time of year, but Gonzaga, Michigan, and USC will all welcome strong efforts from their star newcomers.
Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs will be up first when the No. 1 seed Bulldogs take on No. 5 seed Creighton. Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals per game while living up to his five-star billing this season.
After Suggs, No. 1 seed Michigan will take on No. 4 seed Florida State. Like Gonzaga, the Wolverines are a balanced team with key veterans. But freshman center Hunter Dickinson can be a difference-maker when he's on. In fact, he enters Sunday's game as Michigan's leading scorer and rebounder.
Finally, No. 6 seed USC will look for a big game from freshman seven-footer Evan Mobley as the Trojans take on No. 7 seed Oregon in the final game of the night. Mobley was the Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Below you can find tip times and TV channels for every game slated to take place this Sunday and Monday. Games will be aired on CBS and TBS.
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
2:40 p.m.
|(12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58
5:15 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51
7:25 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70
|9:55 p.m.
|(2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46
|Recap
Sunday, March 28
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
2:10 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton
CBS (watch live)
5 p.m.
|(1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State
CBS (watch live)
7:15 p.m.
|(2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA
TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(6) USC vs. (7) Oregon
|TBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
|7:15 p.m.
|(12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston
|CBS
|9:57 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor
|CBS
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
First Four
Thursday, March 18 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Results
|5:10 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap
|6:27 p.m.
|(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52 -- Recap
|8:40 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) -- Recap
First round
Friday, March 19, 2021 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
|Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68
|Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49
|Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53
|Recap
|3 p.m.
| (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)
|Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55
|Recap
|4 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60
|Recap
|4:30 p.m.
| (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56
|Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
| (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62
|Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56
|Recap
|7:25 p.m.
| (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69
|Recap
|9:20 p.m.
| (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62
| Recap
|9:50 p.m.
| (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67
|Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63
|Recap
Saturday, March 20 -- Mackey Arena, Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:15 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73
|Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|(4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54
|Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84
|Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61
|Recap
|3 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66
|Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62
|Recap
|4 p.m.
|(2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55
|Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56
| Recap
|6:25 p.m.
|(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54
|Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58
|Recap
|7:25 p.m.
|(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68
|Recap
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62
|Recap
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52
|Recap
|9:57 p.m.
|(7) Oregon "no-contest" over (7) VCU
|Story
Second Round
Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58
|Recap
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63
|Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72
|Recap
|6:10 p.m.
|(3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60
|Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78
|Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|(5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State
|Recap
Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|12:10 p.m.
|(7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80
|Recap
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 81
|Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47
|Recap
|6:10 p.m.
|(5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58
|Recap
|7:10 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78
|Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|(4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53
|Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|(2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77
|Recap
|9:40 p.m.
|(6) USC 85, (3) Kansas 51
|Recap