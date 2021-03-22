SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half to help top-seeded North Carolina State overcome a slow start and coast to a 79-58 win over No. 16 seed NC A&T in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

N.C. State (21-2) is making its fourth straight tournament appearance and 26th overall, but earned a No. 1 seed for the first time. The Wolfpack will face eighth-seeded South Florida in the second round.

The Aggies led by as many as six in the second quarter. But N.C. State used a big run to take a seven-point lead into halftime before Boyd scored the first six points of the second half to make it 50-37 with 7 minutes left in the third.

"We didn't particularly look like a No. 1 seed or any of that in the first half," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. "But hopefully it was just a situation where we'd been off so long ... and maybe this will help us knock a little bit of the rust off and maybe draw from it and have some confidence."

The Wolfpack had pushed the lead to 15 later in the third before wrapping up the quarter with a 7-2 run, highlighted by Boyd's 3-pointer, to make it 64-44 entering the fourth.

Moore raved about Boyd's performance.

"She does that a lot," he said. "She's so athletic and long. We needed a lift. We needed a bolt of injury and I thought she really gave that to us."

Other No. 1 seeds Stanford, UConn and South Carolina also rolled to easy victories Sunday, the first day of the NCAA Women's Tournament. The first round concludes Monday.

