We are halfway through the opening day of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and there have been no upsets so far, while stars have shown out.

In the early going, we saw Iowa take care of Central Michigan 87-72 behind 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from the Hawkeye freshman phenom Caitlin Clark. Senior Micaela Kelly was also terrific for Central Michigan, finishing with a team-high 23 points.

Elsewhere in the River Walk Region, Elizabeth Kelly led the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2006, as they topped Marquette 70-63. In the Alamo Region, No. 8 seed Oklahoma State defeated No. 9 seed Wake Forest 84-61 in a game that it dominated for 40 minutes. Natasha Mack had the performance of the afternoon in the tournament, finishing with 27 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Back to the River Walk Region, both No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 4 seed Kentucky overcame some slow starts to take care of Middle Tennessee State and Idaho State, respectively. The Lady Vols, which was tied with the Blue Raiders at the half, won the second half and the game by 25, led by Rennia Davis and her 24-point, 14-rebound performance. No. 6 seed Michigan, which many had as a team that could be upset by No. 11 seed Florida Gulf Coast, rode a 49-point second half to an easy 21-point win over FGCU. Leigha Brown dropped 28 points in the win for the Wolverines.

The No. 5 seed in the Hemisfair Region Georgia Tech, just narrowly escaped an upset bid from No. 12 seed SF Austin, as it took overtime for the Yellow Jackets to prevail 54-52.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

Scores

(5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72

(7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63

(8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61

(4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63

(3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62

(6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66

(1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58

(5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)

Schedule

Time (ET) Matchup TV | Streaming 5:30 p.m. No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 6 p.m. No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 16 High Point vs. No. 1 UConn ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 9:30 p.m. No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 10 p.m. No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

Time (ET) Matchup TV | Streaming Noon No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) Noon No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) Noon No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 2 Maryland ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)

Second round

Tuesday, March 23 -- 3 p.m. start (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Iowa

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Michigan

Wednesday, March 24 -- 1 p.m. start (ESPN2, ESPNU)

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center



Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN2)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

National Championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio