Once again the NCAA women's tournament featured all four of the No. 1 seeds on a single day of action-packed basketball to mark the first portion of the second round of March Madness. Each of the top teams had no issue dispensing their respective opponents as they continued their march into the Sweet 16.

Kicking things off was NC State, which despite trailing South Florida at halftime was able to come back in the second half and finish its second-round game with a double-digit victory. Top-seeded South Carolina knocked out Oregon State, Stanford eliminated Oklahoma State behind 17 points from Haley Jones, and UConn did what UConn does best in thoroughly trouncing Syracuse 83-47.

In the other games of the day, Michigan made history by advancing to the first Sweet 16 in program history after defeating No. 3 Tennessee 70-55. Another Big Ten-led upset happened when No. 5 seed Iowa defeated No. 4 seed Kentucky, 86-72.

The strongest performance came from Baylor, which destroyed Virginia Tech 90-48. Moon Urison and Dijonai Carrington each dropped 21-point performances and the Lady Bears' defense limited the Hokies to just six points in the final quarter. The second round is set to begin on Wednesday with No. 7 Alabama taking on No. 2 Maryland at 1 p.m. ET.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

Live updating bracket on NCAA.com

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72

(7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63

(8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61

(4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63

(3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62

(6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66

(1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58

(2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52

(5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)

(8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota State 55

(1) South Carolina 79, (16) Mercer 53

(8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59

(1) UConn 102, No. 16 High Point 59

(4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53

(8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53

(1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley 44

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(3) Georgia 67, (14) Drexel 53

(11) BYU 69, (6) Rutgers 66

(7) Alabama 80, (10) North Carolina 71

(4) Indiana 63, (13) VCU 32

(3) Arizona 79, (14) Stony Brook 44

(13) Wright State 66, (4) Arkansas 62

(12) Belmont 64, (5) Gonzaga 59

(2) Maryland 98, (15) Mount St. Mary's 45

(7) Northwestern 62, (10) UCF 51

(7) Iowa State 79, (10) Michigan State 75

(2) Texas A&M 84, (15) Troy 80

(5) Missouri State 70, (12) UC Davis 51

(6) Texas 81, (11) Bradley 62

(2) Louisville 74, (15) Marist 43

(6) Oregon 67, (11) South Dakota 47

(3) UCLA 69, (14) Wyoming 48

Second round

Tuesday, March 23

(1) NC State 79, (8) South Florida 67

(5) Iowa 86, (4) Kentucky 72

(6) Michigan 70, (3) Tennessee 55

(5) Georgia Tech 73, (4) West Virginia 56

(2) Baylor 90, (7) Virginia Tech 48

(1) South Carolina 59, (8) Oregon State 42

(1) UConn 83, (8) Syracuse 47

(1) Stanford 73, (8) Oklahoma State 62

Wednesday, March 24

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

1 p.m. -- No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Maryland (ESPN2)

3 p.m. -- No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (ESPN2)

3 p.m. -- No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 5 Missouri State (ESPNU)

5 p.m. -- No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 Louisville (ESPN2)

5 p.m. -- No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 4 Indiana (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Texas A&M (ESPN2)

7 p.m. -- No. 11 BYU vs. No. 3 Arizona (ESPNU)

9 p.m. -- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 UCLA (ESPN2)

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN2)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

National championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio