The final portion of the second round of the NCAA women's national tournament tipped off with an offensive explosion courtesy of the No. 2-seed Maryland Terrapins. Brenda Frese's crew made short work No. 7 Alabama with a 100-64 win led by Angel Reese, who came off the bench to drop 19 points.
This marked the seventh game this season where the Terps crossed the 100-point threshold, but it also brought Maryland to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2017 -- a surprising state given the kind of success Frese has had with the program throughout her whole career.
The rest of the day did not feature such one-sided affairs, though as a result of the upsets that happened in the first round, a couple came close. No. 13 Wright State and No. 12 Belmont, who each upset more established programs in the first round each fell to their next round opponent. No. 5 Missouri State took out Wright State, 64-39, and No. 4 Indiana took out Belmont, 70-48. No. 3 Arizona also beat No. 11 BYU, 52-46.
No. 7 Northwestern looked to bring another huge upset to the tournament after taking a 32-20 lead at halftime against No. 2 Louisville, but the Cardinals stormed back with a 20-8 third quarter that set the tone for the final frame, ending in a 62-53 win for the SEC side. No. 6 Oregon instead took the distinction of winning the upset of Wednesday's slate of games with a 57-50 win over No. 3 Georgia.
No. 2 Texas A&M nearly joined Georgia in a second round upset, but was able to battle back to beat the Iowa State Cyclones in an overtime victory where Jordan Nixon went off for 35 points, and scored the game-winning layup.
The day ended with No. 6 Texas upsetting No. 3 UCLA after the Longhorns stormed out to a 35-14 halftime lead. Despite a valiant effort from the Bruins, their attempt came just short, falling 71-62 in the second round. The Sweet Sixteen is now fully set and will tip off on Saturday, March 27 at 1 pm ET.
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores
Live updating bracket on NCAA.com
Second round
Tuesday, March 23
- (1) NC State 79, (8) South Florida 67
- (5) Iowa 86, (4) Kentucky 72
- (6) Michigan 70, (3) Tennessee 55
- (5) Georgia Tech 73, (4) West Virginia 56
- (2) Baylor 90, (7) Virginia Tech 48
- (1) South Carolina 59, (8) Oregon State 42
- (1) UConn 83, (8) Syracuse 47
- (1) Stanford 73, (8) Oklahoma State 62
Wednesday, March 24
Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center
- No. 2 Maryland 100, No. 7 Alabama 64
- No. 6 Oregon 57, No. 3 Georgia 50
- No. 5 Missouri State 64, No. 13 Wright State 39
- No. 2 Louisville 62, No. 7 Northwestern 53
- No. 4 Indiana 70, No. 12 Belmont 48
- No. 2 Texas A&M 84, No. 7 Iowa State 82 (OT)
- No. 3 Arizona 52, No. 11 BYU 46
- No. 6 Texas 71, No. 3 UCLA 62
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN2)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
Final Four
Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
National championship
Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
First round
Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center
- (5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72
- (7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63
- (8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61
- (4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63
- (3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62
- (6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66
- (1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58
- (2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52
- (5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)
- (8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota State 55
- (1) South Carolina 79, (16) Mercer 53
- (8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59
- (1) UConn 102, No. 16 High Point 59
- (4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53
- (8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53
- (1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley 44
Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center
- (3) Georgia 67, (14) Drexel 53
- (11) BYU 69, (6) Rutgers 66
- (7) Alabama 80, (10) North Carolina 71
- (4) Indiana 63, (13) VCU 32
- (3) Arizona 79, (14) Stony Brook 44
- (13) Wright State 66, (4) Arkansas 62
- (12) Belmont 64, (5) Gonzaga 59
- (2) Maryland 98, (15) Mount St. Mary's 45
- (7) Northwestern 62, (10) UCF 51
- (7) Iowa State 79, (10) Michigan State 75
- (2) Texas A&M 84, (15) Troy 80
- (5) Missouri State 70, (12) UC Davis 51
- (6) Texas 81, (11) Bradley 62
- (2) Louisville 74, (15) Marist 43
- (6) Oregon 67, (11) South Dakota 47
- (3) UCLA 69, (14) Wyoming 48