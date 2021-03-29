And then, there were eight. On Sunday we found out the other half of the Regional Finals in the 2021 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament. After we were assured of Baylor-UConn and Arizona-Indiana Elite Eight matchups on one side of the bracket on Saturday, Sunday brought two more No. 1 seeds closer to a national championship, while another contender bit the dust.

No. 2 seed Maryland, which entered the Sweet 16 as the No. 1 scoring offense in the country at 91.8 points per game, posted their lowest offensive output of the year in a 64-61 loss to No. 6 seed Texas. Four Longhorns were in double-figures scoring led by projected WNBA No. 1 draft pick Charli Collier, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but it was the Texas defense that stole the show. Maryland was held to 40% shooting -- their third worst output of the season. Texas now finds itself in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016.

The Horns will take on No. 1 Seed South Carolina in the HemisFair Regional final after the Gamecocks took care of No. 5 seed Georgia Tech, 76-65. South Carolina hasn't lost since Feb. 28, and was led by Zia Cooke (17 points) and Laeticia Amihere (15 points off the bench.



Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed and top seeded team in the Alamo Regional extend it's winning streak to 17 games with a dominant 89-62 win over No. 5 seed Missouri State. The Cardinal led by 34 at the end of the third quarter and each of the eight Stanford players that scored had at least seven points, paced by Jana Van Gytenbeek's 17 off the bench. 15 of the 17 games in Stanford's win streak have come by at least 10 points.

Awaiting Stanford in the the Elite Eight is No. 2 seed Louisville which toppled No. 6 seed Oregon 60-42. The Cardinals are in the regional finals for the third straight NCAA tournament, and the sixth time under Jeff Walz.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

Live updating bracket on NCAA.com

Elite Eight



Alamodome, San Antonio

Monday, March 29



(2) Baylor vs. (2) UConn -- 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

(4) Indiana vs. (3) Arizona -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, March 30



(6) Texas vs. (1) South Carolina -- 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

(2) Louisville vs. (1) Stanford -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

National championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72

(7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63

(8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61

(4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63

(3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62

(6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66

(1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58

(2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52

(5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)

(8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota State 55

(1) South Carolina 79, (16) Mercer 53

(8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59

(1) UConn 102, No. 16 High Point 59

(4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53

(8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53

(1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley 44

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(3) Georgia 67, (14) Drexel 53

(11) BYU 69, (6) Rutgers 66

(7) Alabama 80, (10) North Carolina 71

(4) Indiana 63, (13) VCU 32

(3) Arizona 79, (14) Stony Brook 44

(13) Wright State 66, (4) Arkansas 62

(12) Belmont 64, (5) Gonzaga 59

(2) Maryland 98, (15) Mount St. Mary's 45

(7) Northwestern 62, (10) UCF 51

(7) Iowa State 79, (10) Michigan State 75

(2) Texas A&M 84, (15) Troy 80

(5) Missouri State 70, (12) UC Davis 51

(6) Texas 81, (11) Bradley 62

(2) Louisville 74, (15) Marist 43

(6) Oregon 67, (11) South Dakota 47

(3) UCLA 69, (14) Wyoming 48

Second round



Tuesday, March 23

(1) NC State 79, (8) South Florida 67

(5) Iowa 86, (4) Kentucky 72

(6) Michigan 70, (3) Tennessee 55

(5) Georgia Tech 73, (4) West Virginia 56

(2) Baylor 90, (7) Virginia Tech 48

(1) South Carolina 59, (8) Oregon State 42

(1) UConn 83, (8) Syracuse 47

(1) Stanford 73, (8) Oklahoma State 62

Wednesday, March 24

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

(2) Maryland 100, (7) Alabama 64

(6) Oregon 57, (3) Georgia 50

(5) Missouri State 64, (13) Wright State 39

(2) Louisville 62, (7) Northwestern 53

(4) Indiana 70, (12) Belmont 48

(2) Texas A&M 84, (7) Iowa State 82 (OT)

(3) Arizona 52, (11) BYU 46

(6) Texas 71, (3) UCLA 62

Sweet 16

Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday, March 27

(1) UConn 92, (5) Iowa 72

(2) Baylor 78, (6) Michigan 75 (OT)

(4) Indiana 73, (1) NC State 70

(3) Arizona 74, (2) Texas A&M 59

Sunday, March 28