With half of the Elite Eight completed, the NCAA Women's Tournament in 2021 is down to only 12 teams vying for the national title in San Antonio. On Saturday, the first No. 1 seed in this year's tournament was eliminated. We also got a regional final with all of the star power of a national championship game, despite the fact that one of the tournament favorites didn't have it easy.

Day 1 of the Sweet 16 was headlined by No. 4 seed Indiana's upset win over No. 1 seed NC State. The Hoosiers led by 10 with under three minutes to go, and held off a furious late rally from the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter. All five Indiana starters were in double figures, led by Ali Patberg with 17 points. In stark contrast to the storied men's program in Bloomington, this is the first Elite Eight appearance for the Hoosiers women's team.

Baylor, meanwhile, had to hold off a spirited upset bid from Michigan to keep its repeat hopes alive. The No. 2 seed Lady Bears topped the No. 6 seed Wolverines 78-75 in overtime behind a perfect shooting afternoon from NaLyssa Smith. The All-American forward scored 24 points on 11-of-11 from the floor and DiJonai Carrington added 19 off the bench to set up a showdown with No. 1 seed UConn on Monday in the River Walk Regional final. The Huskies made short work of No. 4 seed Iowa, 92-72, to advance to the Elite Eight for the 15th consecutive year.

No. 4 seed Arizona stayed alive with a 74-59 win over No. 2 seed Texas A&M, and will take on Indiana in the Mercado Regional Final.

Four more spots are up for grabs Sunday as No. seed 1 South Carolina takes on No. 5 seed Georgia Tech and No. 2 seed Maryland plays No. 6 seed Texas in the HemisFair Regional semifinals. In the Alamo Regional semis, No. 1 seed Stanford goes up against No. 5 seed Missouri State and No. 2 seed Louisville will clash with No. 6 seed Oregon.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

Live updating bracket on NCAA.com

Sweet 16

Alamodome, San Antonio

Sunday, March 28

1 p.m. -- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech (ABC)

3 p.m. -- No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 5 Missouri State (ABC)

7 p.m. -- No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 6 Oregon (ESPN)

9 p.m. -- No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 6 Texas (ESPN)

Saturday, March 27

(1) UConn 92, (5) Iowa 72

(2) Baylor 78, (6) Michigan 75 (OT)

(4) Indiana 73, (1) NC State 70

(3) Arizona 74, (2) Texas A&M 59

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

National championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72

(7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63

(8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61

(4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63

(3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62

(6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66

(1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58

(2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52

(5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)

(8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota State 55

(1) South Carolina 79, (16) Mercer 53

(8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59

(1) UConn 102, No. 16 High Point 59

(4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53

(8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53

(1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley 44

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(3) Georgia 67, (14) Drexel 53

(11) BYU 69, (6) Rutgers 66

(7) Alabama 80, (10) North Carolina 71

(4) Indiana 63, (13) VCU 32

(3) Arizona 79, (14) Stony Brook 44

(13) Wright State 66, (4) Arkansas 62

(12) Belmont 64, (5) Gonzaga 59

(2) Maryland 98, (15) Mount St. Mary's 45

(7) Northwestern 62, (10) UCF 51

(7) Iowa State 79, (10) Michigan State 75

(2) Texas A&M 84, (15) Troy 80

(5) Missouri State 70, (12) UC Davis 51

(6) Texas 81, (11) Bradley 62

(2) Louisville 74, (15) Marist 43

(6) Oregon 67, (11) South Dakota 47

(3) UCLA 69, (14) Wyoming 48

Second round



Tuesday, March 23

(1) NC State 79, (8) South Florida 67

(5) Iowa 86, (4) Kentucky 72

(6) Michigan 70, (3) Tennessee 55

(5) Georgia Tech 73, (4) West Virginia 56

(2) Baylor 90, (7) Virginia Tech 48

(1) South Carolina 59, (8) Oregon State 42

(1) UConn 83, (8) Syracuse 47

(1) Stanford 73, (8) Oklahoma State 62

Wednesday, March 24

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center