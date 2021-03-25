The final portion of the second round of the NCAA women's national tournament tipped off with an offensive explosion courtesy of the No. 2-seed Maryland Terrapins. Brenda Frese's crew made short work No. 7 Alabama with a 100-64 win led by Angel Reese, who came off the bench to drop 19 points.

This marked the seventh game this season where the Terps crossed the 100-point threshold, but it also brought Maryland to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2017 -- a surprising state given the kind of success Frese has had with the program throughout her whole career.

The rest of the day did not feature such one-sided affairs, though as a result of the upsets that happened in the first round, a couple came close. No. 13 Wright State and No. 12 Belmont, who each upset more established programs in the first round each fell to their next round opponent. No. 5 Missouri State took out Wright State, 64-39, and No. 4 Indiana took out Belmont, 70-48. No. 3 Arizona also beat No. 11 BYU, 52-46.

No. 7 Northwestern looked to bring another huge upset to the tournament after taking a 32-20 lead at halftime against No. 2 Louisville, but the Cardinals stormed back with a 20-8 third quarter that set the tone for the final frame, ending in a 62-53 win for the SEC side. No. 6 Oregon instead took the distinction of winning the upset of Wednesday's slate of games with a 57-50 win over No. 3 Georgia.

No. 2 Texas A&M nearly joined Georgia in a second round upset, but was able to battle back to beat the Iowa State Cyclones in an overtime victory where Jordan Nixon went off for 35 points, and scored the game-winning layup.

The day ended with No. 6 Texas upsetting No. 3 UCLA after the Longhorns stormed out to a 35-14 halftime lead. Despite a valiant effort from the Bruins, their attempt came just short, falling 71-62 in the second round. The Sweet Sixteen is now fully set and will tip off on Saturday, March 27 at 1 pm ET.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

Live updating bracket on NCAA.com

Second round



Tuesday, March 23

(1) NC State 79, (8) South Florida 67

(5) Iowa 86, (4) Kentucky 72

(6) Michigan 70, (3) Tennessee 55

(5) Georgia Tech 73, (4) West Virginia 56

(2) Baylor 90, (7) Virginia Tech 48

(1) South Carolina 59, (8) Oregon State 42

(1) UConn 83, (8) Syracuse 47

(1) Stanford 73, (8) Oklahoma State 62

Wednesday, March 24

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

No. 2 Maryland 100, No. 7 Alabama 64

No. 6 Oregon 57, No. 3 Georgia 50

No. 5 Missouri State 64, No. 13 Wright State 39

No. 2 Louisville 62, No. 7 Northwestern 53

No. 4 Indiana 70, No. 12 Belmont 48

No. 2 Texas A&M 84, No. 7 Iowa State 82 (OT)

No. 3 Arizona 52, No. 11 BYU 46

No. 6 Texas 71, No. 3 UCLA 62

Sweet 16

Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday, March 27

1 p.m. -- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 Iowa (ABC)

3 p.m. -- No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 6 Michigan (ABC)

6 p.m. -- No. 1 NC State vs. No. 4 Indiana (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Arizona (ESPN2)

Sunday, March 28

1 p.m. -- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech (ABC)

3 p.m. -- No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 5 Missouri State (ABC)

7 p.m. -- No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 6 Oregon (ESPN)

9 p.m. -- No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 6 Texas (ESPN)

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

National championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72

(7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63

(8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61

(4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63

(3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62

(6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66

(1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58

(2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52

(5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)

(8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota State 55

(1) South Carolina 79, (16) Mercer 53

(8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59

(1) UConn 102, No. 16 High Point 59

(4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53

(8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53

(1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley 44

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center