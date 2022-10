With the 2022-23 college basketball season just a few weeks away, CBS announced its full slate of games on Thursday featuring nearly 300 games across multiple platforms on CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. The schedule, which includes 22 ranked teams from the AP Top 25 men's preseason poll, will be highlighted by appearances from marquee programs and top conferences from across the country -- including 12 automatic bids to men's and women's NCAA tournaments in conference tournament championship games.

In addition to a loaded regular-season schedule, CBS Sports will also broadcast the men's NCAA Tournament in 2023 in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports to bring exclusive live coverage to audiences across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV platforms. The Final Four, on Saturday, April 1, and the NCAA championship, on Monday, April 3, will be carried on CBS.

The beginning of CBS' coverage for the 2022-23 season will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 as Oklahoma and No. 16 Villanova, who met in the 2016 Final Four, face off at 12:30 p.m. ET. In total there will be 35 regular-season appearances by preseason AP Top 25 teams that includes coverage of every team in the top five and all but one team ranked in the preseason top 10.

Here's the full 2022-23 CBS and CBS Sports Network college basketball schedules with all times listed ET.

2022-23 CBS college basketball schedule

Saturday, Dec. 3 Oklahoma at Villanova 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 Gonzaga vs. Alabama 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio State 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 Louisville at Kentucky 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 Oklahoma State at Kansas 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 San Diego State at UNLV 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 Vanderbilt at Missouri 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 Ole Miss at Mississippi State 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 San Diego State at Wyoming 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 Wisconsin at Indiana 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 TCU at Kansas 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 Michigan State at Indiana 12:00 or 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 Xavier at Creighton 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 Cincinnati at Houston 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 Michigan State at Purdue 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 Texas Tech at Baylor 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 Ohio State at Michigan 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 Michigan State at Ohio State 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 Ohio State at Purdue 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Connecticut at St. John's 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 Illinois at Ohio State 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 Wisconsin at Michigan 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 UCLA at Colorado 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Alabama at Texas A&M 12 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Kentucky at Arkansas 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Stanford at Oregon 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Houston at Memphis 12 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Missouri Valley Conference Championship 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Michigan at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 Big Ten Tournament Semifinal 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 Big Ten Tournament Semifinal 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 Mountain West Tournament Championship 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12 Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12 Big Ten Tournament Championship 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 NCAA Division II Men's Championship 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2 HBCU All-Star Game 4:00 p.m.

2022-23 CBS Sports Network college basketball schedule