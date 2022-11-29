The 2022 edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is underway after it was announced Monday that this would be the last one. This year's series includes 14 games over a three-day span, spread out with two games Monday, six games Tuesday and six more games to close it out Wednesday.

Monday's two games were a nice sampler for the main course Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Monday's opener, Sean Pedulla scored 17 points and Justyn Mutts added 16 points as Virginia Tech defeated Minnesota 67-57. Pedulla was 8 for 13 for the Hokies (7-1) who are undefeated through five home games this season. Virginia Tech outrebounded Minnesota 42-27 and had 11 on offense.

Ta'lon Cooper and Pharrel Payne each had 13 points to lead Minnesota (4-2) and Ola-Joseph added 11 as the Gophers got 27 of their 57 points from their bench.

Minnesota opens the Big Ten season Sunday at No. 5 Purdue and Virginia Tech opens the ACC season Sunday when it plays host to No. 18 North Carolina.

The ACC took a 2-0 lead in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge when Pitt had an easy 87-58 road victory vs. Northwestern as Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as the Panthers posted their highest-scoring game in the last two seasons.

Tuesday's Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule

This is an even matchup between two teams so I'm just taking the home team and rolling with Clemson. The Tigers were 11-5 at home last season and this season they've looked pretty good on the whole even in its two losses to South Carolina and to Iowa. Expecting a knockdown, drag-out type game that sets Clemson up to play its own pace in front of its home crowd. Pick: Clemson -1

No. 22 Maryland at Louisville

Louisville is 0-6 on the season with the worst turnover rate among power programs and a dreadful accuracy thus far shooting the ball. A tilt against Maryland — even at home — doesn't seem like it'll be the get-right spot for the Cards. I think they can cover the double digit spread, but the 6-0 Terps are not so quietly off to a solid start to the season with a balanced attack on both offense and defense that should make this relatively smooth sailing. Pick: Maryland -12



Syracuse at No. 16 Illinois

Don't love taking favorites to cover this big a spread, but my convictions tell me that Illinois is this good . . . and Syracuse is that mediocre. Illini at home almost always nails under Brad Underwood. They get a Syracuse team that has been through the ringer of late with two OT games in its last three and coming off a loss to Bryant. Illinois 79, Syracuse 65 feels about right. Pick: Illinois -11



This game has real potential to be one of the best of the challenge this week. Really good guard play on both ends could lead to some quality offensive play from both Wake and Wisconsin. The Badgers have the talent edge and the venue advantage, though, so I like them in this spot to win and cover the six points. Pick: Wisconsin -6.5

This one feels like a trap. Iowa is the clear pick here — it has shown it can handle teams of equal or greater talent as Georgia Tech by this margin already — so I'm just going to go against my instincts and take the GT points. Iowa's defense isn't quite good enough to consistently put teams away right now so taking the Yellow Jackets is the move. Pick: Georgia Tech +16

No. 3 Virginia at Michigan



My upset pick of the slate on Tuesday. Virginia's arguably got a top-five resume in college hoops so far this season with its remade offense and stifling defense. But Michigan presents real challenges for it both with size (Hunter Dickinson) and length (Jett Howard) and experience (Jaelin Llewellyn). Inside Michigan's own arena I think this is a nice spot for it to announce itself on a big stage against a real quality team. Pick: Michigan +4.5



Wednesday's Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule

No. 25 Ohio State at No. 17 Duke | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Purdue at Florida State | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Rutgers at Miami | 7:15 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 18 North Carolina at No. 10 Indiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

No. 20 Michigan State at Notre Dame | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU