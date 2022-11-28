The 2022 iteration of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge begins in earnest on Monday with a doubleheader featuring Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech in a 7 p.m. tip followed by Pitt vs. Northwestern in the nightcap. The 14-game challenge this year includes 14 games over a three-day span, spread out with six more on Tuesday and six more to close it out Wednesday night.

Monday is a nice sampler for the main course with Minnesota and Virginia Tech on tap to open up the festivities. In a matchup that pits two similarly-styled, plodding teams who slow the pace and drag out games, the game on paper figures to offer a stark contrast with a vet-heavy Virginia Tech team welcoming a young, inexperienced Minnesota team that ranks among the very bottom in college hoops in total minutes continuity -- a stat from KenPom.com that (more or less) determines how much continuity a program has based on last season's roster and production.

At 9 p.m., Pitt and Northwestern will present a nice litmus test for both programs. Pitt scheduled aggressively in its nonconference schedule and is 4-3 entering the game while Northwestern, which scheduled softer before gradually playing tougher games leading up to Monday, is 5-1 after suffering its first loss of the season Wednesday to Auburn.

Here is a look at the full schedule for the week from Monday through Wednesday with all times ET.

Monday's Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. | ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free)



Minnesota thus far ranks third-slowest among power conference programs this season in adjusted tempo. And Virginia Tech? It ranks eighth-slowest using those same parameters. So this game should be a slugfest. Both teams have impactful transfers leading the way for them with Virginia Tech riding former top-40 talent Dawson Garcia and Virginia Tech using long-time Wright State star Grant Basile as its go-to shooter and scorer. The pace may not be quick but the talent and skill level should make this a close one. Lean Virginia Tech with a Minnesota cover. Pick: Virginia Tech 64, Minnesota 58

Pitt at Northwestern

9 p.m. | ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free)

Northwestern played a pretty soft nonconference schedule up until last week where it fell 43-42 to Auburn after going 5-0 to open the season. So it's hard to tell just what to make of this Wildcats team so far; defensively they seem to be nails but offense is . . . quite another story. Contrast that with Pitt's trajectory and it couldn't be more different. The Panthers gave themselves a brutal early-season sched to test themselves and paid the price, opening their season 1-3 before reeling off three straight wins entering Monday. They'll be a slight dog in this one but if they give the Wildcats a push late, it wouldn't be a surprise. Pick: Northwestern 75, Pitt 70



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Northwestern Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Northwestern S/U Northwestern Pittsburgh Northwestern Pittsburgh Northwestern

Tuesday's Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule

Penn State at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Maryland at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Syracuse at Illinois | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wake Forest at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Iowa | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday's Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule

Ohio State at Duke | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Purdue at Florida State | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Rutgers at Miami | 7:15 p.m. | ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU