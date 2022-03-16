Former Big East rivals collide in the 2022 NCAA Tournament when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off in a First Four game on Wednesday at Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. These teams have met 33 times overall, including 25 times as members of the Big East. The Fighting Irish lead the series 20-13, including 15-10 in the Big East. This season Notre Dame (22-10) tied for second in the ACC, while Rutgers (18-10) tied for fourth in the Big Ten. The winner of the First Four game will advance to play No. 6 seed Alabama.

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers spread: Fighting Irish -1

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers over-under: 132 points

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers money line: Fighting Irish -115, Scarlet Knights -105

ND: The Fighting Irish rank second in the ACC in 3-point percentage (38.0)

RUT: The Scarlet Knights allow 65.8 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten



Why the Fighting Irish can cover

Notre Dame is one of the most accurate 3-point shooting teams in the country. The Fighting Irish shoot 38.0 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. That ranks second in the ACC and 16th in the nation.

In addition, Blake Wesley is one of the best freshmen in the country. The 6-foot-5 guard from South Bend, Ind., leads the team in scoring (14.6 points per game) and is the only true freshman in the country with 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3-pointers and 30 steals. For his efforts this season he was named to the all-ACC second team.

Why the Scarlet Knights can cover

Rutgers is one of the best defensive teams in the conference. The Scarlet Knights allow 65.8 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten. They also give up just 95.5 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 43rd in the nation.

In addition, Rutgers faces a Notre Dame team that struggles on the offensive glass. The Fighting Irish average just 7.2 offensive rebounds per game. That ranks last in the conference and 334th in the country (out of 350 teams).

