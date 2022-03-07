Two more NCAA Tournament bids will be locked up Monday, when the SoCon and Sun Belt crown their conference tournament champions in 7 p.m. ET showdowns. The action marks the beginning of what will be a frenetic week in college basketball leading up to Selection Sunday on CBS, when the full field of 68 teams for the Big Dance will be announced.

Both the SoCon and Sun Belt are likely one-bid leagues for the NCAA Tournament, which means it's do-or-die for all four teams in Monday's championship games. The SoCon title bout features No. 1 seed Chattanooga taking on No. 2 seed Furman in the third meeting between the teams this season after Chattanooga won the first two by a combined eight points.

The matchup in the Sun Belt title game matchup was less predictable, as it features No. 8 seed Louisiana and No. 3 seed Georgia State playing for the third time this season after GSU won the first two meetings by a combined 11 points. Louisiana took out top-seeded Texas State in Saturday's quarterfinal round, and Georgia State beat No. 2 seed Appalachian State in Sunday's semifinals.

By night's end, the tall of locked-in NCAA Tournament teams will be at five as the SoCon and Sun Belt champions join Loyola-Chicago (Missouri Valley), Longwood (Big South) and Murray State (Ohio Valley) in the group of programs with automatic bids.

Reservations for the 2022 NCAA Tournament are beginning to fill up and as conference tournament week rolls on, automatic bids are starting to fly out. The latest to punch tickets to the Big Dance are Loyola-Chicago, which won their second consecutive MVC Tournament title in their final Arch Madness and Longwood, a first-time dancer after the Lancers won the Big South Tournament.

The Ramblers squeaked past Drake 64-58 in a dramatic Missouri Valley Tournament finale Sunday afternoon, ousting the Bulldogs after being swept by them in the regular season. The win capped an incredible week for first-year coach Drew Valentine in his debut season after dominant showings against Bradley and later against No. 1 seed Northern Iowa on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In the Big South, Longwood's first appearance in an NCAA Tournament will come courtesy of a 79-58 win over Winthrop in its conference tournament title game. The Lancers -- who won 16 of 17 regular season games in the 2022 calendar year entering postseason play -- narrowly avoided upset against North Carolina A&T in their first Big South tourney game Friday before finding the same regular-season groove that propelled them to a regular-season crown.

Beyond Monday's title games, there are other conference tournaments in action as well.

Monday's conference tournaments in action



Colonial : Semifinals

: Semifinals Horizon League : Semifinals

SoCon: Championship -- (2) Furman vs. (1) Chattanooga, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Summit: Semifinals

Sun Belt: Championship -- (8) Louisiana vs. (3) Georgia State, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

WCC: Semifinals

