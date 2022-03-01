The calendar still said February, but March Madness got underway Monday with the first postseason game of the 2021-22 season. Central Connecticut became the the first team to survive and advance in a conference tournament game this season in a 67-66 victory vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils, the No. 9 seed in the NEC Tournament, will face No. 1 seed Bryant in Wednesday's quarterfinal round. If Bryant can parlay its regular season NEC title into a conference tournament championship next Tuesday, it will head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be decided Saturday when the Ohio Valley Conference crowns its tournament champion. The Missouri Valley Conference and Big South will follow suit on Sunday before the action really heats up next week. But there is plenty of postseason basketball to keep an eye on in the first week of March. The ASUN, Horizon League and Patriot League all start their league tournaments Tuesday before the Big South and OVC begin their tournaments on Wednesday.

For many who lose, though, their seasons will conclude on the spot. The single-elimination stakes and the fact that the competing teams are often quite familiar with each other -- meeting for the third time in many cases -- create a cauldron of emotion that produces epic moments. So keep it locked here as we track the 2022 college basketball conference champions on the journey to the NCAA Tournament.

