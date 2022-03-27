The 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket is almost entirely filled out, and only a couple of scores and results remain until we know the exact matchups for the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans. On Sunday, we'll sit down to watch and stream the final two games of the Elite Eight, and by the end of the day we'll have answers as to whether it is blue-blood programs or unlikely double-digit seeds advancing to the Final Four.

The first game of the day doesn't exactly stack up as a Cinderella story, but the way No. 10 seed Miami has defeated opponents on the way to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance has certainly been unexpected. The Hurricanes went wire-to-wire against No. 2 seed Auburn in the second round and won handily against No. 11 seed Iowa State in the Sweet 16. Now, the Elite Eight newbies face the lone No. 1 seed remaining in Kansas (2:20 p.m. ET), a program making its 23rd appearance in the Elite Eight.

After blue blood against new blood, the attention will pivot to Philadelphia for a blue blood against one of the best Cinderella stories in NCAA Tournament history. No. 8 seed North Carolina will play No. 15 seed Saint Peter's (5:05 p.m. ET) for the last spot in the Final Four, with either result counting as unexpected and a potential Peacocks upset extending a historic tournament run.

Let's get into the storylines to watch in Sunday's Elite Eight action:

Will either double-digit seed make it to the Final Four?

There have been 19 double-digit seeds to reach the Elite Eight, but only six advanced to the Final Four. Five of those six teams did so as a No. 11 seed — LSU in 1986, George Mason in 2006, VCU in 2011, Loyola in 2018 and UCLA in 2021 — while one team, Syracuse in 2016 -- did so as a No. 10 seed. None of those six double-digit seeds to make the Final Four, it should be noted, advanced to the national championship game.

So which team has the better chance to make history as the seventh double-digit seed to advance to the sport's final weekend? Oddsmakers suggest that's Miami, with the Hurricanes listed as slightly less of an underdog than Saint Peter's in their respective Elite Eight games. But the Peacocks have been beating oddsmakers expectations every time they've taken the floor in this tournament, and they face in a team in North Carolina that has rated below the Kansas team awaiting Miami in Chicago.

North Carolina looks like a title contender

If you're betting against Saint Peter's making the Final Four, the strongest reason for doing so shouldn't have anything to do with the Peacocks. North Carolina may be a No. 8 seed, but it's playing like one of the best teams in the country, having just defeated two teams that rank in the top 11 of the AP Top 25 poll in the last two rounds. The level of play that Hubert Davis' team has reached in wins against Duke, Baylor and UCLA is not only a dramatic improvement from where this team was a month ago, it's also right up there with the best teams in the country. BartTorvik.com can sort efficiency rankings by date, and when the Tar Heels woke up on Saturday morning — as 247Sports' Inside Carolina pointed out — the No. 1 team in adjusted efficiency since March 1 was North Carolina.

Everything about this team is peaking at the right time, schematic adjustments in the backcourt have paid off and there's a versatility with the team's lineup that presents matchup problems for most opponents. Any one of four different players (Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Brady Manek or R.J. Davis) are capable of going for 20-plus points and leading the charge on offense, each riding a different skill set or strength. Davis dropped a 30-piece on Baylor, then Love matched it with 30 points (27 in the second half) in the Sweet 16 win against UCLA. Sometimes in the NCAA Tournament, as coaches and teams are wholly consumed with the preparation process, the teams that can win it all are the ones that have answers when the top options are taken away by the opponent. This might not be a team with a lot of depth in terms of bench minutes, but it's depth of offense options is as good as anyone left in the tournament.

Bill Self closing in on elite coaching company

Kansas coach Bill Self is already a Hall of Famer, and his 16 Big 12 regular season championships and 2008 national championship have positioned him to forever be an important part of Jayhawks basketball history. But for all the 30-win seasons and conference crowns on his résumé, there are currently only three Final Four appearances: winning it all in 2008, finishing runner-up to Kentucky in 2012 and losing to eventual champion Villanova in the national semifinal in 2018.

Currently, there are just 20 coaches with four or more Final Four appearances. Beating Miami to get there for a fourth time would give Self the same number as Jim Calhoun, Billy Donovan, John Calipari and five others. The five-timers club for Final Four appearances would also be in reach, a group that features Rick Pitino, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight. Getting to the Final Four three times has been done plenty — though that list does have its own set of legends as well — but getting a fourth stamp in his NCAA Tournament passport would continue to advance where Self stands among the best coaches in the sport's history.

Sunday's Elite Eight Schedule